LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PortMason Facilitates Series C Funding to Power Major Franchise Expansion

[United Kingdom, 19th June 2026] PortMason today announced the successful Series C funding round for a Special Purpose Vehicle Holding company that owns and operates a portfolio of leading franchise brands, including McDonald's, Starbucks, and Costa Coffee, amongst other brands, with further additions to the group under active consideration.

The round of funding supports a period of significant growth for the Company. Over the past three years, the number of franchises operated and leased by the Company has increased from 12 to more than 75. Building on this momentum, the Company anticipates surpassing 100 fully operational franchises within the next two years.

PortMason's role as introducer on the Series C round underscores its continued commitment to supporting ambitious, growth-stage businesses within the franchise sector.

Commenting on the announcement, Oliver Cooper at PortMason said:

"This is fantastic news for everybody involved with franchises. It shows the strength and resilience of the franchise market. We have seen strong investor appetite for franchises over the past six months, and while the stock market has remained volatile, franchises have held steady as a reliable, stable investment throughout the period."



The Company is a Special Purpose Vehicle Holding company operating a growing portfolio of franchise brands, including McDonald's, Starbucks, and Costa Coffee, amongst other brands. It continues to pursue strategic opportunities to expand its brand portfolio and franchise footprint.

Media Contact

Sophia McCall

Head of Client Liaison

PortMason

contact@portmason.co.uk

www.portmason.co.uk

0800 888 6685

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