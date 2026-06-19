COOPER Design Build Named a 2026 CommunityVotes Beaverton Winner Across Five Categories

COOPER Design Build has been named a 2026 CommunityVotes Beaverton winner in five different categories for the company’s work.

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- COOPER Design Build, a leading design-build remodeling firm serving Beaverton and the greater Portland area, has been recognized as a winner in five categories in the CommunityVotes Beaverton 2026 awards program. The company earned top honors in General Contractors, Home Renovations & Improvement, Interior Design, Kitchen Specialist, and Bathroom Specialist, reflecting the trust and support of homeowners throughout the community.CommunityVotes recognizes outstanding local businesses based on nominations and votes submitted by community members. The annual program highlights organizations that consistently deliver exceptional service, craftsmanship, and customer experiences in their respective industries."We've always believed that great remodeling starts with listening," said Josh Glover, President of COOPER Design Build. "These awards mean a great deal because they come directly from the people we serve. Every project represents a family's home, their routines, and their future plans. Being recognized across not one, but five categories, tells us we're delivering the kind of experience homeowners value and remember long after the project is finished."The five CommunityVotes awards add to COOPER Design Build's growing reputation as one of the region's most trusted remodeling partners.About: COOPER Design Build is an award-winning remodeling company serving Beaverton, Portland, and surrounding communities. Specializing in kitchens, bathrooms, additions, and whole-home renovations, the company combines design and construction under one roof to create a more seamless remodeling experience. COOPER is renowned for its collaborative process and commitment to quality craftsmanship and clear communication to help homeowners transform their spaces with confidence.For more information, please visit: www.cooperdesignbuilders.com/

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