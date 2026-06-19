Target Drone Market to Reach USD 8.55 Billion by 2030 Driven by Autonomous Trends at 6.9% CAGR

Target Drone Market, 2025

Target Drone Market (2021-2030) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by End Use, Target, and Mode of Operation and Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global target drone market generated $4.46 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $8.55 billion in 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.Increase in spending to procure defense equipment across the world and increase in territorial conflicts drive the growth of the global target drone market. However, lack of skilled and trained personnel hinders the market growth. On the other hand, rise in drone-related incidents across the globe creates new opportunities in the coming years.Download Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06235 Rise in spending to procure defense equipment globally and surge in territorial conflicts throughout the world are expected to drive the target drone market during the forecast period. However, lack of skilled and trained personnel is one of the major factors that are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, increase in drone-related incidents across the globe is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in future.COVID-19 Impact AnalysisThe COVID-19 impact on the target drone market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2020. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative target drones globally.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/e7e7e9c6fd55076822d99518df25d25e Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the largest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global target drone industry analyzed in the research include Airbus S.A.S., Denel Dynamics, BAE Systems plc, Griffon Aerospace, Embention, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A., Qinetiq Group plc, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and The Boeing Company.Trending Reports:Underwater Drone Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/underwater-drone-market-A08682 Drone-in-a-Box Solutions Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-in-a-box-solutions-market-A14487 Drone Camera Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-camera-market-A11099

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