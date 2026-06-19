Jović Confers with the Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

The State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Damjan Jović, met today with the Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Jaidys Julieta.



The interlocutors noted the traditionally friendly bilateral relations between the two countries and their shared commitment to further deepening cooperation, as reflected in the agreement reached by both sides to hold bilateral political consultations in Caracas later this month.

Particular attention during the meeting was devoted to further strengthening cooperation, with an emphasis on economic development, as well as in other areas of mutual interest.

State Secretary Jović expressed his gratitude to his interlocutor for Venezuela’s principled support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Serbia.

The two officials also exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual interest.