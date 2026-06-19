MoDOT Public Notice: Public input needed for U.S. 60 Ingram Road Interchange in Sikeston, Missouri

Potential Impacts at Colonel George Day Park/R.S. Matthews Park

SIKESTON—The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking public input regarding potential plans to design and construct the Ingram Road interchange in Sikeston, Missouri, if funding becomes available. The proposed Ingram Road interchange project would convert the Ingram overpass to a full access interchange, close access to U.S. 60 at Keystone and Harlene Drives and construct a northeast and southeast outer road system at the interchange to maintain access to local residential and commercial zones once Keystone and Harlene are closed. The project is currently unfunded.

This improvement was recommended during the U.S. 60 Conceptual Study, which included an 11-mile section of U.S. 60 from the I-55/I-57/U.S. 60 interchange in Sikeston to County Road 593.

Acquisition of new right-of-way would be required for this project. As part of the environmental process and preliminary work, MoDOT is seeking public input on potential impacts.

Section 4(f)

This project is receiving federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) to support its construction. Section 4(f) of the USDOT Act of 1966 (49 USC 303), hereinafter referred to as "Section 4(f),” protects publicly owned parks, recreation areas, wildlife refuges, waterfowl refuges, and significant historic resources. Below is the Section 4(f) property identified by MoDOT. If you are aware of any other potential Section 4(f) resources, please comment on them as per instructed below.

Sikeston’s Colonel George Day Park/R.S. Matthews Park: Construction of the northeast outer road would impact Colonel George Day Park/R.S. Matthews Park. Colonel George Day Park is a 4(f) resource and would require conversion of approximately 0.482-acres of the park into new right-of-way (ROW) for the new outer roads and interchange ramps. However, the project would not alter or reduce any recreational functions of the park and would add a shared use path along Colonel George Day Parkway into the park. Acquisition of new ROW would be necessary for construction and occurs along the periphery of the park boundary. The areas where new ROW is required are areas of the park that are primarily undeveloped. The existing entrance would remain open at all times during construction.

MoDOT is seeking individuals and organizations wishing to comment on the potential ROW acquisition from Colonel George Day Park and the Federal Highway Administrations (FHWA) intent to make a Section (4f) de minimis impact determination.

Anyone wishing to comment on the proposed project or de minimis impact to Colonel George Day Park may do so by Thursday, July 2, 2026 in the following ways:

Online: www.modot.org/form/ingraminterchange Phone: District Construction & Materials Engineer Benji Philpot at (573) 472-5371 Mail (postmarked by July 2, 2026):

Missouri Department of Transportation

Attn: Benji Philpot (Ingram Road Interchange)

2675 North Main Street

Sikeston, MO 63801

We are committed to providing equal access for all participants. If you need a reasonable accommodation, please contact District Construction & Materials Engineer Benji Philpot at (573) 472-5371 or MoDOT’s Customer Service at 1-888-ASK MODOT (275-6636) by Friday, June 26, 2026.

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