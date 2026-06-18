Notice of Public Hearing 7/15 -Proposed Amendment to New Shoreham General Ordinances Chapter 9

Notice of Public Hearing

Proposed Amendment to New Shoreham General Ordinances

Chapter 9 Marine Activities, Areas and Structures; Article IV Fishing; Division 2 Shellfishing; Sections 137, 140 through 142

Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Town Hall, 16 Old Town Road

Block Island, RI 02807

7:00 p.m.

The New Shoreham Town Council will consider amendments to the General Ordinance. New proposed language is UNDERLINED and proposed deleted language is in strikeout . The proposed language may be altered or amended prior to the close of the public hearing without further advertising, as a result of further study or because of the views expressed at the public hearing. Any alteration or amendment must be presented for comment in the course of the hearing.

DIVISION 2 SHELLFISHING

§ 9-137. Definitions. [Rev. Ords. 1989, § 9-136; Ord. of2-16-2000, § 9-136; Ord. of3-7-2011,

§ 9-136]

The following words, terms and phrases, when used in this division, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in this section, except where the context clearly indicates a different meaning:

NONCOMMERCIAL SHELLFISH LICENSE — A license duly issued by the town authorizing an individual to harvest or take shellfish from the Great Salt Pond. Shellfish taken under this license cannot be offered for sale or trade. Noncommercial shellfish licenses include taxpayer and/ or resident, seasonal (summer), Manissean Tribal and golden licenses.

§ 9-140. Issuance of shellfish licenses; license categories; fee; term. [Rev. Ords. 1989,

§ 9-140; Ord. of6-18-1997, § 9-140; Ord. of2-16-2000, § 9-140; Ord. of6-20-2005; Ord. of3-7-2011, § 9-140; Amd. of 6-4-2012; Ord. No. 2013-05, May 15, 2013, § 9-140]

The shellfish commission, the town clerk, the harbors dept., N.S.P.D. and such other persons as may be designated by the town council are empowered and authorized to issue shellfish licenses, as follows: Classes of Licenses: Commercial license. An applicant for a commercial shellfish license, or a renewal thereof, shall have maintained a principal residence within the town continuously for no less than 12 consecutive months prior to the date of application or renewal. The annual fee for this license is on file in the town clerk's office. Applicants must hold a valid state commercial shellfish license with an appropriate shellfish endorsement, or multipurpose commercial license. Applications shall be made to the shellfish commission, who will then recommend action to the town council together with proof of residence. The maximum number of Block Island commercial shellfish licenses to be sold in a given year (January 1 through December 31) shall not exceed 20 and no more than one Block Island nonresidential commercial shellfish license shall be issued. All said licenses are nontransferable. Commercial licenses shall be for a period of one year, January 1 through December 31. Any existing license not renewed by the town council prior to January 1 of each year, and not issued by the town clerk in exchange for receipt of the required fee prior to February 1 of each year shall be forfeited.

Taxpayer and/or resident license. An applicant for a taxpayer and/or resident shellfish license, or renewal thereof, shall be a person who is a real estate taxpayer and/or resident. Taxpayer and/or resident licenses shall be for a period of one year; May 16 through May 15 of each year. The fee for this license is on file in the town clerk's office. Shellfish taken under this license cannot be offered for sale or trade. Manissean Tribal. Any member of the Manissean Tribe may obtain a Manissean Tribal shellfish license with a valid tribal identification card. The license must be renewed annually and the fee for this license shall be waived. Shellfish taken under this license cannot be offered for sale or trade.

[Renumber sections iii Seasonal (summer) License through vii Golden commercial license]

Combined total licenses not to exceed cap; exception. The combined total sale of the weekly, monthly, seasonal and off-season (this does not apply to taxpayer , and/or resident and/or Manissean Tribal licenses ) shellfish licenses shall not exceed the cap set forth by the town council. The cap is based on the recommendation of the shellfish commission. The cap will be kept on file in the harbormaster's office.

§ 9-141. Form of shellfish license; exhibition; conditions. [Rev. Ords. 1989, § 9-141; Ord. of2-16-2000, § 9-141; Ord. of3-7-2011, § 9-141]

A license is required at age 14. Photo ID or tribal identification is required at age 16 or older when applying for and accepting a shellfish license. The licenses shall be in such form and style as the town council may prescribe. It shall be kept on the person of the licensee at all times as the licensee shall be engaged in shellfishing, transporting shellfish or any activity concerned therewith. It shall be exhibited upon request to any officer of the town. No person shall dig, catch or take any shellfish from the areas of the Great Salt Pond except during the hours between sunrise and sunset.

§ 9-142. Quantities and restrictions. [Rev. Ords. 1989, § 9-142; Ord. of3-3-1992; Ord. of9-16-1992; Ord. of5-15-1996; Ord. of2-16-2000, § 9-142; Ord. of2-2-2005, § 9-142; Ord.

of3-7-2011, § 9-142]

The following are the daily possession limits for each category as long as the waters are certified by the state department of environmental management for the direct harvest of shellfish: From sunrise of the third Monday in September through sunrise of the last Saturday in June:

Quantity Limits Commercial Taxpayer/Resident/Manissean Tribal Seasonal Oysters (in season) 8 quarts 8 quarts None Soft-shell clams 1 bushel 8 quarts 8 quarts Quahogs 4 bushels 8 quarts 8 quarts Sea clams (skimmers) 4 bushels 8 quarts 8 quarts Mussels 8 quarts 8 quarts 8 quarts Scallops (in season) 2 bushels 2 bushels None

From sunrise of the last Saturday in June through sunrise of the third Monday in September the following are the quantity limits for each license category, but under no circumstances can any person take more than two bushels of shellfish in any one day of the season.

Quantity Limits Commercial Taxpayer/ Resident/Manissean Tribal Seasonal Oysters (in season) None None None Soft-shell clams 4 quarts 4 quarts 4 quarts Quahogs 2 bushels 4 quarts 4 quarts Sea clams (skimmers) 2 bushels 4 quarts 4 quarts Mussels 4 quarts 4 quarts 4 quarts Scallops (in season) None None None

Posted: June 18, 2026

Hearing: July 15, 2026

Adopted:

Effective:

Posted:

Attest: Millicent M. Highet, MMC, Town Clerk