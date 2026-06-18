Notice of Public Hearing 7/15 - Proposed Amendment to New Shoreham General Ordinances Chapter Licens

Notice of Public Hearing

Proposed Amendment to New Shoreham General Ordinances

Chapter Licenses and Business Regulation, Article X Special Events, Section 8-301 Definitions

Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Town Hall, 16 Old Town Road

Block Island, RI 02807

7:00 p.m.

The New Shoreham Town Council will consider amendments to the General Ordinance. New proposed language is UNDERLINED. The proposed language may be altered or amended prior to the close of the public hearing without further advertising, as a result of further study or because of the views expressed at the public hearing. Any alteration or amendment must be presented for comment in the course of the hearing.

§ 8-301. Definitions. [Ord. No. 2014-06, June 18, 2014, § 8-301]

The following words, terms and phrases, when used in this article, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in this section, except where the context clearly indicates a different meaning:

SPECIAL EVENT — Any event that the applicant or sponsor knows or should know by promotion, public announcements, or past experience will attract more than 250 persons or 50 motor vehicles in the commercial zones, or 75 persons or 30 motor vehicles in the residential zones, or will require services beyond those that are regularly provided by the town such as additional police services, traffic control, fire and emergency and medical planning or services, street closures, or trash clean up.

Special events may include parades, dances, concerts, fairs, powwows, parties, traveling shows or exhibits, road races, fireworks display, triathlons, biathlons, decathlons, bicycle races, amplified music and performances. Special events shall include:

(1) An event that requires the partial or full closure of a road or street.

(2) An event involving camping as part of a historical or educational tradition.

(2) (3) An event that will attract 100 or more persons at one time to use the Fred Benson Town Beach or other state- or town-owned property at one time.

(3) (4) A wedding, party, or other event held in a residential zone, if the owner knows or has reason to know that the event will attract more than 75 persons or 30 motor vehicles.

Posted: June 18, 2026

Hearing: July 15, 2026

Adopted:

Effective:

Posted:

Attest: Millicent Highet, MMC

Town Clerk