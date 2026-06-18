Amendment to New Shoreham General Ordinances Chapter 17 Taxation and Finance
Amendment to New Shoreham General Ordinances
Chapter 17 Taxation and Finance, Article II Exemption from Taxes, Division 3 Veterans, Sections 17-56 Authority, and 17-58 Effective Date
2026-09
It is ordained by the New Shoreham Town Council:
§ 17-56. Authority. [Ord. of7-21-2010(2), § 17-56; Ord. No. 2013-06, June 19, 2013, § 17-56]
In accordance with Chapter 84 of the Public Laws of 1983, relating to veteran's exemptions, the Town Council hereby establishes a tax exemption of $240,528, for veterans. The property of any person who is a veteran as defined in the GL 1956, 44-3-4, or who is an unmarried widow of a veteran as defined in GL 1956, 44-3-4, shall be exempt from taxation to the amount of $240,528 which exemptions shall be on a ratable property in the town.
State law reference — Veterans' exemption in New Shoreham, G.L. 1956, § 44-3-4; adjustment of exemption upon reevaluation of real property, G.L. 1956, § 44-3-24.
§ 17-58. Effective date. [Ord. of7-21-2010(2), § 17-58; Ord. No. 2013-06, June 19, 2013,
§ 17-58]
This exemption shall apply to the assessment of property as determined by board of tax assessors on December 31, 2025.
Posted: May 26, 2026
Hearing: June 17, 2026
Adopted: June 17, 2026
Effective: June 14, 2026
Posted: June 18 – 28, 2026
Attest: Millicent Highet, MMC
Town Clerk
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