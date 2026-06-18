Notice of Public Hearing - Tax Abatements and Exemptions

TOWN OF RICHMOND, RHODE ISLAND

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

AMENDMENT to the CODE OF ORDINANCES

Notice is hereby given that the Richmond Town Council will conduct a PUBLIC HEARING:

This meeting will take place on July 21, 2026, at 6:00 P.M. in Town Council Chambers, 5 Richmond Townhouse Road, Richmond, RI 02898; however, the public can also observe and participate in the meeting remotely broadcast on Zoom.

This hearing is on proposed amendments to Chapter 3.50 of the Richmond Code of Ordinances, entitled “Tax Abatements and Exemptions”. The amendment to 3.50 “Tax Abatements and Exemptions” would increase the assessed value amounts governing income-based tax exemptions.

Interested parties may examine or obtain a copy of the proposed amendments at the Town Clerk’s Office, Richmond Town Hall, 5 Richmond Townhouse Road, Richmond, R.I. according to the following schedule:

Before June 29, 2026: Between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, except legal holidays. June 29, 2026, and Subsequent Days: Between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and between 8:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, except legal holidays.

Copies are available for 15 cents per page. The proposed amendment may be changed during the public hearing, without further advertising, as a result of further study or because of the views expressed at the public hearing. Any such change will be presented for comment during the public hearing.

The public is invited to observe and participate in the deliberations of this meeting by accessing the meeting link set forth herein. For those without access to video observation platforms, you may also call in to listen to the deliberations of this meeting by using the call-in phone number provided herein. To participate during Public Hearing or Public Input you will press *9 to raise your hand.

JOIN VIA COMPUTER OR MOBILE APP: https://zoom.us/j/99861146752

JOIN VIA PHONE: DIAL: 1-646-558-8656 or TOLL FREE AT 833-548-0282

WHEN PROMPTED, ENTER MEETING ID: 998 6114 6752

PRESS # AGAIN TO JOIN THE MEETING

Richmond Town Council is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Persons with sensory impairments who will require auxiliary aids during the meeting should contact the Town Clerk's Office (401-539-9000 ext. 9) at least 48 hours before the meeting.

Any person with sensory impairments who will require auxiliary aid during the public hearing must notify the Town Clerk at least 48 hours before the hearing by calling (401) 539-9000, ext. 9.

BY ORDER OF THE RICHMOND TOWN COUNCIL

Kendra Tanguay

Town Clerk

View the proposed amendments