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Amendments to New Shoreham Zoning Ordinance Article 3, Section 306 Residential

Amendments to New Shoreham Zoning Ordinance Article 3, Section 306 Residential A Zone (RA Zone) and Section 307 Residential B Zone (RB Zone) subsections E Uses Allowed with a Special Permit 

 

2026-08

 

It is ordained by the New Shoreham Town Council:

Article 3

§ 306. Residential A Zone (RA Zone). 

[Amended June 21, 2000; May 23, 2001; June 19, 2002; December 6, 2004; July 2, 2007; October 6, 2008; Ord. of8-17-2011; amended 3-5-2018 by Ord. No. 2018-02; 7-15-2020 by Ord. No. 2020-05; 2-7-2022 by Ord. No. 2022-01; 3-20-2024 by Ord. No. 2024-09; 4-17-2024 by Ord. No. 2024-11]

 

  1. Uses Allowed with Special Use Permit (See Article 4).

 

A Single-Family Dwelling Unit, Accessory Residential Structure or Accessory Structure associated with a residential use (garage, barn, greenhouse, boat shed, etc), that meets any of the following thresholds measuring building size and/or site disturbance (see § 406):

 

  1. A total living area in excess of 4,000 square feet (see § 202 Definitions, "Floor Area, Living");

 

§ 307. Residential B Zone (RB Zone). 

[Amended June 21, 2000; May 23, 2001; June 19, 2002; December 6, 2004; July 2, 2007; October 6, 2008; Ord. of8-17-2011; 3-5-2018 by Ord. No. 2018-02; 7-15-2020 by Ord. No. 2020-05; 3-20-2024 by Ord. No. 2024-09; 4-17-2024 by Ord. No. 2024-11]

 

  1. Uses Allowed with Special Use Permit (See Article 4).

 

A Single-Family Dwelling Unit, Accessory Residential Structure or Accessory Structure associated with a residential use (garage, barn, greenhouse, boat shed, etc), that meets any of the following thresholds measuring building size and/or site disturbance (see § 406):

  1. A total living area in excess of  4,000 square feet (see § 202 Definitions, "Floor Area, Living");

 

Posted:            May 26, 2026                          

Hearing:          June 17, 2026  

Adopted:         June 17, 2026

Effective:        June 17, 2026

Posted:            June 18 – 28, 2026

 

Attest:             Millicent M. Highet, MMC, Town Clerk

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Amendments to New Shoreham Zoning Ordinance Article 3, Section 306 Residential

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