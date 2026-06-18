Amendments to New Shoreham Zoning Ordinance Article 3, Section 306 Residential
Amendments to New Shoreham Zoning Ordinance Article 3, Section 306 Residential A Zone (RA Zone) and Section 307 Residential B Zone (RB Zone) subsections E Uses Allowed with a Special Permit
2026-08
It is ordained by the New Shoreham Town Council:
Article 3
§ 306. Residential A Zone (RA Zone).
[Amended June 21, 2000; May 23, 2001; June 19, 2002; December 6, 2004; July 2, 2007; October 6, 2008; Ord. of8-17-2011; amended 3-5-2018 by Ord. No. 2018-02; 7-15-2020 by Ord. No. 2020-05; 2-7-2022 by Ord. No. 2022-01; 3-20-2024 by Ord. No. 2024-09; 4-17-2024 by Ord. No. 2024-11]
- Uses Allowed with Special Use Permit (See Article 4).
A Single-Family Dwelling Unit, Accessory Residential Structure or Accessory Structure associated with a residential use (garage, barn, greenhouse, boat shed, etc), that meets any of the following thresholds measuring building size and/or site disturbance (see § 406):
- A total living area in excess of 4,000 square feet (see § 202 Definitions, "Floor Area, Living");
§ 307. Residential B Zone (RB Zone).
[Amended June 21, 2000; May 23, 2001; June 19, 2002; December 6, 2004; July 2, 2007; October 6, 2008; Ord. of8-17-2011; 3-5-2018 by Ord. No. 2018-02; 7-15-2020 by Ord. No. 2020-05; 3-20-2024 by Ord. No. 2024-09; 4-17-2024 by Ord. No. 2024-11]
- Uses Allowed with Special Use Permit (See Article 4).
A Single-Family Dwelling Unit, Accessory Residential Structure or Accessory Structure associated with a residential use (garage, barn, greenhouse, boat shed, etc), that meets any of the following thresholds measuring building size and/or site disturbance (see § 406):
- A total living area in excess of 4,000 square feet (see § 202 Definitions, "Floor Area, Living");
Posted: May 26, 2026
Hearing: June 17, 2026
Adopted: June 17, 2026
Effective: June 17, 2026
Posted: June 18 – 28, 2026
Attest: Millicent M. Highet, MMC, Town Clerk
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