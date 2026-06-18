Application of Block Island Veterinary Initiative to Amend the Zoning Ordinance Amendments to New Sh

Application of Block Island Veterinary Initiative to Amend the Zoning Ordinance Amendments to New Shoreham Zoning Ordinances re:

Article I General; § 111 General Prohibitions # 23

2026-07

It is ordained by the New Shoreham Town Council:

Article I General

§ 111General Prohibitions.

[Amended November 7, 1994; November 21, 1998; June 4, 2001; July 1, 2002; September 15, 2004; October 6, 2008; January 20, 2010; November 5, 2012 by Ord. No. 2012-9; November 3, 2014 by Ord. No. 2014-10; 8-2-2021 by Ord. No. 2021-07; 12-5-2022 by Ord. No. 2022-07; 3-20-2024 by Ord. No. 2024-09; 8-21-2024 by Ord. No. 2024-16]; 9-2-2025 by Ord. No. 2025-03

The following uses are prohibited in all (except as noted) zoning districts:

A.

Any structure or building or any use of any structure, building, premises or land which is injurious, obnoxious, offensive, dangerous or a nuisance to the community or to the neighborhood through noise, vibration, concussion, odors, fumes, smoke, gases, dust, harmful fluids or substances, danger of fire or explosion, or other objectionable features detrimental to the community or neighborhood health, safety, convenience, morals or welfare, including but not limited to the following:

23.

The parking or use of trailers, shipping containers and similar temporary and/or mobile facilities for any commercial or industrial activity or storage, except by a contractor in association with a permitted construction job site. The following uses of trailers shall be exempt from this prohibition:

Livestock, licensed veterinary services, or other agricultural purposes; Transport of machinery, equipment, boats, shellfish or other materials; Trades purposes, as provided for in § 516;

Posted: May 21, 2026

Hearing: June 17, 2026

Adopted: June 17, 2026

Effective: June 17, 2026

Posted: June 18 – 28, 2026

Attest: Millicent M. Highet, MMC

Town Clerk