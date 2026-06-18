MEETING NOTICE: SENECA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS WILL HOLD THEIR JUNE COMMITTEE MEETINGS ON TUESDAY JUNE 23, 2026 BEGINNING AT 6:00PM

WHAT: Seneca County Board of Supervisors will hold their June Committee meetings DATE & TIME: Tuesday June 23, 2026 beginning at 6:00pm LOCATION: Board of Supervisors Room, 3rd Floor, Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Waterloo, NY 13165

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