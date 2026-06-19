VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DataGroomr, the AI Salesforce data quality platform, now pulls ZoomInfo's verified GTM intelligence into its deduplication, cleansing, and enrichment workflows through GTM.AI.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, has confirmed that DataGroomr is now integrated with GTM.AI as a Powered-by-ZoomInfo Partner App. DataGroomr customers can pull ZoomInfo's verified GTM intelligence directly into their Salesforce data quality workflows for deduplication, cleansing, and enrichment, with both sides accessible through API and Model Context Protocol (MCP). The connection makes ZoomInfo's GTM Context Graph the verified backbone underneath DataGroomr's machine learning matching engine.

DataGroomr is an AI Salesforce data quality platform that detects and eliminates duplicate records, verifies accuracy, standardizes formats, and automates ongoing maintenance. Its machine learning engine generates models tuned to each customer's Salesforce data, then refines matching as users approve or reject merges. It runs natively inside the customer's Salesforce environment. What it needs underneath is a continuously refreshed picture of what the world actually looks like right now. That is what GTM.AI provides.

DataGroomr Workflows Now Grounded in Verified ZoomInfo Intelligence. The integration spans three connection points, all routed through GTM.AI as the headless context layer. A native enrichment connector brings ZoomInfo GTM intelligence into DataGroomr's matching, verification, and enrichment workflows, so when its AI evaluates a candidate merge or proposes a fill for a missing field, it grounds that decision in verified company and contact records rather than relying solely on the data already inside Salesforce. A GTM Studio Data Connector lets mutual customers enrich GTM Studio Audiences using DataGroomr licenses. And API and MCP access let partners build applications directly against ZoomInfo's GTM intelligence.

Roughly 70% of B2B contact data decays every year. Job changes, company moves, mergers, role shifts, and departures all erode the records that revenue teams depend on. A Salesforce data quality program that runs against stale data is solving last quarter's problem. The traditional pattern was to run a one-time cleanse, then watch the records rot again. The shift happens when the data quality engine is wired to a continuously updated graph instead of a snapshot. DataGroomr handles the matching and merging. GTM.AI provides the underlying ground truth.

For RevOps teams, the implication is concrete. AI SDRs, forecasting models, account scoring, marketing audiences, and territory rules all read from Salesforce. If those records are duplicated, stale, or missing the firmographic fields that segmentation depends on, every downstream system inherits the error. Clean records at the source fix many problems at once. The quality work is done once, upstream, and every agent acting on Salesforce data reads what DataGroomr and GTM.AI have already validated.

The MCP Endpoint Is the Same One Powering the Wider Ecosystem. The Model Context Protocol surface DataGroomr connects to is the same one used by AI agents across Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot, Claude, ChatGPT, and dozens of customer-built agents. DataGroomr joins that set as one more integration on the same infrastructure. ZoomInfo's GTM Context Graph supplies identity-resolved data on 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of buying signals, continuously updated and continuously queryable.

Governance stays consistent across every surface. Data flows from GTM.AI under the same access control, permissioning, data lineage, and audit logging that govern every other GTM.AI surface, including agents on Agentforce, Breeze, and Copilot. Customers maintain a single governance posture across their entire AI footprint. That is the structural difference from a generic enrichment add-on. Most enrichment tools deliver records and leave the matching problem to the customer. DataGroomr's machine learning engine handles the matching with a model fit tuned to each org, and GTM.AI supplies the verified records that the matching applies against.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, enables sales, marketing, and customer success teams to execute their go-to-market strategy with confidence. Powered by the industry's most comprehensive B2B data, including more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, ZoomInfo delivers the intelligence, automation, and integrations that modern revenue teams need to identify, engage, and convert their best buyers.

GTM.AI is ZoomInfo's headless GTM context layer. It is the API and Model Context Protocol home for AI agents, powering integrations across Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot, Claude, ChatGPT, and dozens more.

Learn more at zoominfo.com and gtm.ai.

For more information about ZoomInfo, use the contact details below:



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