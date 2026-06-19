Attorney General Ford Seeks Applicants for Committee on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault

Carson City, NV — Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced today that the Committee on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault is seeking new members. Applications will be accepted from July 1 through August 16.

The Committee on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault advises the Governor and Legislature on statewide policies and legislation related to domestic violence and sexual assault. Its work includes increasing public awareness of these issues, recommending improvements to law enforcement practices and responses, and supporting training opportunities for law enforcement, judges and prosecutors throughout Nevada.

“Domestic violence and sexual assault affect individuals, families and communities in every corner of our state,” said Attorney General Ford. “The Committee plays a critical role in shaping policies, improving responses and ensuring survivor voices are heard. I encourage qualified Nevadans who are passionate about this work to apply and help us continue building a safer Nevada.”

As a statewide body, the Committee strives to maintain geographic balance, cultural diversity and representation from the many disciplines involved in addressing domestic violence and sexual assault. The Committee meets quarterly, both virtually via Microsoft Teams and in person in Carson City.

Current members include educators, health care professionals, business leaders, victim service providers, law enforcement officers, members of the judiciary, prosecutors, advocates and survivors. Travel and per diem reimbursement are provided for official Committee functions.

Following the recent merger of the domestic violence and sexual assault committees, the Committee is seeking applicants to fill the following positions:

One survivor of sexual assault

One staff member of a program serving victims of sexual assault

One law enforcement officer

One justice of the peace or municipal judge

One representative from the Office of the Court Administrator

One mental health care provider

Members are appointed to two-year terms.

Individuals interested in serving on the Committee should contact Jamie Trevino, Ombudsman for Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking, at 775-684-1198 or jtrevino@ag.nv.gov for application information.

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