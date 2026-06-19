Priority Roofing Champions IBHS 'FORTIFIED' Roof Standards to Protect Gulf South Homes Ahead of 2026 Hurricane Season

fortified roof logo Priority Roofing serving Louisiana and Mississippi

NOLA-based Priority Roofing brings IBHS FORTIFIED™ standards to the Gulf South, helping homeowners survive severe storms and lower insurance premiums.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Gulf South braces for another active hurricane season, New Orleans-based Priority Roofing is spearheading a regional initiative to upgrade residential and commercial properties to the rigorous Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) FORTIFIED™ roof standard.Founded by local construction veterans Sean Killeen and Michael Demoran, Priority Roofing aims to drastically reduce storm-related property devastation across Louisiana and Mississippi by transitioning local infrastructure away from minimum building codes and toward advanced storm-resilient engineering.While standard building codes are designed to keep a structure standing, the FORTIFIED roof standard is engineered specifically to keep the weather outside. According to the IBHS, homes retrofitted to FORTIFIED standards are significantly more likely to survive severe weather intact. The specialized system prevents up to 95% of water intrusion even if exterior shingles are blown off, and the enhanced attachment methods are proven to withstand Category 3 hurricane winds of up to 130 mph.The Technical Defense: Upgrading the StandardPriority Roofing’s certified FORTIFIED installation process mandates specific material and engineering upgrades that go far beyond standard roofing replacements. Key technical components of their installations include:Ring-Shank Nails: Replacing standard smooth nails with ring-shank nails driven in an enhanced, tighter pattern. This upgrade essentially doubles the holding power of the roof deck to the structural framing, severely limiting the risk of roof deck blow-offs.Sealed Roof Deck Systems: Installers apply specialized 4-inch polymer-modified bitumen tape across all roof deck seams, covered by a secondary layer of premium synthetic underlayment. This creates a waterproof barrier over the structural wood.Stronger Edges: Utilizing wider drip edges and fully adhered starter strips to prevent hurricane-force winds from catching and lifting the perimeter of the roof covering."Having worked in construction across the Gulf Coast for decades, Michael and I have seen firsthand the heartbreak that comes after a major storm strips a roof and destroys everything inside a home through water intrusion," said Sean Killeen, Co-Founder of Priority Roofing. "We want our neighbors in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Biloxi to have the peace of mind that their roof is engineered to fight the storm, not just endure it."The Financial Advantage: 2026 Grants and Insurance DiscountsBeyond the physical protection of the property, Priority Roofing is actively guiding homeowners through state-level financial incentives that make upgrading highly economical in 2026.The Louisiana Fortify Homes Program (LFHP) currently grants eligible homeowners up to $10,000 to cover the cost difference between a standard roof replacement and a FORTIFIED upgrade. Following recent legislative shifts, these 2026 grant funds are entirely exempt from state income tax and are paid directly to approved roofing contractors like Priority Roofing, meaning homeowners do not have to front the capital. Furthermore, under Louisiana Act 533, insurance providers are legally mandated to offer premium discounts to homes with an active IBHS FORTIFIED designation. Homeowners often see a reduction of 20% to 52% on the wind and hail portion of their insurance premiums, creating significant long-term ROI.To help residents prepare quickly before the height of storm season, Priority Roofing has implemented a rapid-response operational protocol, offering free, 48-hour estimates for standard replacements, commercial installations, and FORTIFIED roof upgrades across their entire service area.For more information on the technical specifications of FORTIFIED roofing or to schedule an immediate consultation, please visit www.priorityroofers.com About Priority Roofing:Headquartered on Tchoupitoulas Street in New Orleans, LA, Priority Roofing is a locally owned and operated roofing contractor serving the broader Gulf South region. Founded by Sean Killeen and Michael Demoran—who share over 50 years of combined regional construction experience—the company specializes in heavy-duty commercial roofing, residential replacements, IBHS FORTIFIED roof installations, and rapid-response emergency tarping.

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