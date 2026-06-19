ZoomInfo's verified intelligence now flows natively into iCapture by Cvent, enriching every scanned badge at the moment of capture through GTM.AI.

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, has confirmed a native integration with iCapture by Cvent, the event lead capture app used by B2B marketers across thousands of trade shows and corporate events. Mutual customers can bring ZoomInfo into iCapture without custom development, enriching every scanned badge and captured lead in real time with verified firmographics, contact data, and buying signals. The integration is powered by GTM.AI, ZoomInfo's headless GTM context layer, which exposes ZoomInfo's verified data graph and agentic orchestration to any platform through API and Model Context Protocol.

iCapture Lead Capture Now Powered by ZoomInfo GTM Intelligence

iCapture is the lead capture surface that sellers and field marketers touch most directly on the show floor. It is the moment of truth for event ROI. Every downstream system, the CRM, the marketing automation platform, the sales engagement tool, inherits whatever quality the lead carries when it leaves iCapture. The integration draws on the GTM Context Graph, ZoomInfo's identity-resolved data on more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of buying signals, continuously updated and continuously queryable.

The workflow is direct. A field marketer or seller scans a badge or business card with the iCapture app. The capture event is matched against the GTM Context Graph through GTM.AI, and iCapture writes back the enriched record with verified firmographics, contact details, and qualifying signals. The enriched lead then routes into the customer's CRM, marketing automation, or sales engagement platform through iCapture's existing routing logic. Because enrichment happens at capture time, the lead arrives in Salesforce or HubSpot already scored and ready to action. No CSV export. No second tool. No nightly enrichment batch.

The reason this matters is decay. B2B contact data degrades at roughly 70% per year. A trade show lead captured against a stale database, or against a self-reported business-card field full of typos, routes wrong, scores wrong, and follows up against the wrong cohort. Event marketing teams spend six and seven figures per show, and the unit economics only work if the leads captured at the booth turn into a clean, routable list in the CRM by close-of-show. Enrichment that arrives days later, after the rep has already followed up, arrives too late. The integration shortens that loop to seconds.

One Context Layer Across the GTM Stack

iCapture by Cvent joins the dozens of completed integrations on GTM.AI, alongside Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot, Outreach, Gong, Claude, and ChatGPT. The same ZoomInfo data behind the enrichment in iCapture is the data behind every other surface a customer builds on GTM.AI, which means fewer reconciliation problems downstream and one verified record across the stack.

Governance is applied platform-side. GTM.AI enforces access control, data lineage, and audit logging consistently across every surface a customer uses, including iCapture, Salesforce, HubSpot, and any custom agent the customer builds. Customers maintain a single governance posture rather than reconciling permissions tool by tool.

That is the structural difference from a generic enrichment tool. ZoomInfo is the data provider, with GTM.AI serving as the integration backbone. The enrichment happens inside the app the field team already uses, against a verified graph, with governance enforced once. A generic lead retrieval scanner captures what the badge contains. This integration returns the firmographics, technographics, and signals the badge never carried.

The integration is available to mutual ZoomInfo and iCapture by Cvent customers. Set up runs through iCapture's standard integrations interface, and customers connect their ZoomInfo entitlement once.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, enables sales, marketing, and customer success teams to execute their go-to-market strategy with confidence. Powered by the industry's most comprehensive B2B data, including more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, ZoomInfo delivers the intelligence, automation, and integrations that modern revenue teams need to identify, engage, and convert their best buyers.

GTM.AI is ZoomInfo's headless GTM context layer. It is the API and Model Context Protocol home for AI agents, powering integrations across Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot, Claude, ChatGPT, and dozens more.

Learn more at zoominfo.com and gtm.ai.

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