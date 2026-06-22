Ammonium Nitrate Market Analysis: Key Competitors, Innovation Landscape, and Growth Prospects  

Ammonium Nitrate Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company's Ammonium Nitrate Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The ammonium nitrate market is dominated by the mix of major explosives manufacturers and chemical producers alongside specialized nitrogen compound suppliers. Companies are emphasizing production efficiency improvements, enhanced process safety systems, supply chain optimization, product quality consistency, and expansion of industrial-grade and fertilizer-grade offerings to strengthen market positioning and meet growing end-user requirements. Focus on operational reliability, storage and handling safety standards, raw material integration, regulatory compliance, and capacity expansion strategies remains critical to maintaining competitive advantage. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, operational advancements, and strategic collaborations within the evolving industrial chemicals and agricultural inputs ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Ammonium Nitrate Market?

•According to our research, Orica Limited led global sales in 2024 with a 5% market share. The company’s explosives and blasting solutions business, which is directly involved in the ammonium nitrate market, offers a broad portfolio of ammonium nitrate products and related blasting technologies that support mining productivity, operational efficiency, fragmentation performance, and reliable supply across surface and underground mining applications.

Who Are The Major Players In The Ammonium Nitrate Market?

Major companies operating in the ammonium nitrate market are Orica Limited, Yara International ASA, EuroChem Group AG, CF Industries Holdings Inc., URALCHEM JSC, Nutrien Ltd., Acron Group, Enaex, OCI N.V., Dyno Nobel (Incitec Pivot Ltd.), Grupa Azoty S.A., SABIC, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd., Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd., Fertiberia S.A., Neochim Plc, CSBP Limited, OSTCHEM Holding AG, Austin Powder Company, LSB Industries Inc., K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd., MAXAMCorp Holding S.L., BASF SE, Lovochemie A.S., Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemicals Company, San Corporation, Vijay Gas Industry P Ltd.

How Concentrated Is The Ammonium Nitrate Market?

•The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 26% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate operational and infrastructure-related entry barriers, driven by large-scale production requirements, raw material procurement capabilities, storage and transportation regulations, and the need for established distribution networks across agricultural and industrial sectors. Leading players such as Orica Limited, Yara International ASA, EuroChem Group AG, CF Industries Holdings Inc., URALCHEM JSC, Nutrien Ltd., Acron Group, Enaex, OCI N.V., and Dyno Nobel (Incitec Pivot Ltd.) hold notable market shares through diversified ammonium nitrate portfolios, integrated production facilities, broad geographic presence, and continuous investments in manufacturing optimization and supply reliability. As demand for efficient crop nutrition products, mining explosives applications, industrial chemicals utilization, and production capacity modernization increases, operational expansion, technology advancements, and strategic supply agreements are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oOrica Limited (5%)

oYara International ASA (3%)

oEuroChem Group AG (3%)

oCF Industries Holdings Inc. (3%)

oURALCHEM JSC (2%)

oNutrien Ltd. (2%)

oAcron Group (2%)

oEnaex (2%)

oOCI N.V. (2%)

oDyno Nobel (Incitec Pivot Ltd.) (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Ammonium Nitrate Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the ammonium nitrate market include BASF SE, SABIC, OCI N.V., CF Industries Holdings Inc., Yara International ASA, Nutrien Ltd., EuroChem Group AG, Acron Group, URALCHEM JSC, Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemicals Company, LSB Industries Inc., Koch Fertilizer LLC, TogliattiAzot, QAFCO, Fertiberia S.A., Grupa Azoty S.A., Neochim Plc, Lovochemie A.S., Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd., Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Ammonium Nitrate Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the ammonium nitrate market include Helm AG, Ameropa AG, Nitron Group LLC, Trammo Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Louis Dreyfus Company B.V., Wilbur-Ellis Company LLC, Brenntag SE, Univar Solutions Inc., Barentz International BV, Redox Limited, Sinochem International Corporation, ICL Group Ltd., SQM S.A., Marubeni Corporation, Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Sojitz Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation, Bunge Global SA, Cargill Incorporated.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Ammonium Nitrate Market?

•Major end users in the ammonium nitrate market include Orica Limited, Dyno Nobel (Incitec Pivot Ltd.), Enaex, Austin Powder Company, MAXAMCorp Holding S.L., BME Mining, EPC Groupe, Omnia Holdings Limited, LKAB, Rio Tinto Group, BHP Group, Vale S.A., Freeport-McMoRan Inc., Glencore plc, Anglo American plc, Newmont Corporation, Heidelberg Materials AG, CRH plc, Vulcan Materials Company, Martin Marietta Materials Inc.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Strategic ammonium nitrate production partnerships are transforming the ammonium nitrate market by expanding regional manufacturing capacity, strengthening industrial supply reliability, and supporting growing mining and explosives sector requirements.

•Example: In January 2024, Dyno Nobel, a business of Incitec Pivot Limited, partnered with Saudi Chemical Company Limited (SCCL) to develop Saudi Arabia’s first Technical Ammonium Nitrate (TAN) plant, featuring a planned production capacity of 300,000 metric tons per annum in Ras Al-Khair, Eastern Province.

•Its regional production expansion strategy, integrated technical expertise, and strengthened supply capabilities enhance ammonium nitrate availability, reinforce industrial supply networks, and support mining and industrial application growth across the Middle East region.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Low-Carbon Ammonia Technologies Supporting Sustainable Production Pathways

•Capacity Expansion Investments Strengthening Global Supply Availability

•Digital Process Optimization Enhancing Manufacturing Efficiency And Safety

•Strategic Partnerships Expanding Industrial Production And Regional Presence

•Advanced Nitrogen Solutions Improving Agricultural And Mining Applications

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