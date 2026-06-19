Westcon-Comstor secures investment from General Atlantic to fuel next phase of growth

Strategic partnership supports continued expansion while maintaining stability and long-term ownership

Today’s announcement marks an important milestone in Westcon-Comstor’s evolution.” — David Grant, Westcon-Comstor CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westcon-Comstor , a global technology distributor specialising in cybersecurity, networking and hybrid cloud solutions, today announced a strategic investment and financing agreement with General Atlantic , a leading global investor.The transaction introduces General Atlantic as a minority equity investor and long-term financing partner, supporting Westcon-Comstor’s continued expansion while maintaining majority ownership by the distributor’s parent company, Datatec , and ensuring continuity of leadership and strategy.The investment demonstrates confidence in Westcon-Comstor’s performance and growth trajectory. The company has delivered seven consecutive years of growth, recently announcing record annual gross sales of US$5.74 billion and a rise in profitability, driven by its transition to software, services and subscription-led recurring revenue.Westcon-Comstor’s ongoing growth is underpinned by sustained demand for its value-added distribution services from IT channel partners and technology vendors across its three operating regions of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC), alongside several long-term industry tailwinds.These include investment in AI-enabled infrastructure, growing demand for cybersecurity solutions amid a rapidly evolving threat landscape, and the expansion of cloud and edge computing environments.Through the newly announced partnership, Westcon-Comstor will gain access to General Atlantic’s extensive global network and capital expertise, enhancing its ability to scale and capture new opportunities while preserving its existing operational model and market focus.“Today’s announcement marks an important milestone in Westcon-Comstor’s evolution,” said David Grant, CEO at Westcon-Comstor. “We are looking to the future from a position of strength, with strong fundamentals, a differentiated market proposition and consistent financial performance. The introduction of General Atlantic as both a financing partner and minority investor provides us with greater flexibility to accelerate our growth strategy, including expanding our portfolio and further strengthening our digital and AI capabilities. Equally importantly, this structure ensures continuity. We retain the leadership stability and long-term strategic focus that have underpinned our success to date, while adding a partner with the scale and expertise to help us maintain our growth trajectory.”“After assessing various strategic options, we have concluded a structure which we believe preserves and accelerates the winning Westcon-Comstor formula,” said Jens Montanana, CEO at Datatec. “World-class management with one of the most experienced executive teams in the industry will continue to take the business forward while broadening the strategy. Datatec, with 40 years of experience in this industry, will retain control while partnering with General Atlantic, one of the world’s leading providers of capital, as both a minority investor and lender to the business. This partnership will provide capital as required to support exciting opportunities for expansion in our sector. The structure further embeds senior management in the business as shareholders.”“We have had a longstanding relationship with the Datatec Group,” said Leo Wouters, Managing Director at General Atlantic. “We are delighted to partner with Jens and the Westcon-Comstor team in pursuit of the company’s next phase of growth. We believe our capital and strategic support can help to unlock compelling opportunities as Westcon-Comstor continues to build out its product portfolio and international presence.”About Westcon-ComstorWestcon-Comstor is a global technology distributor specialising in cybersecurity, networking and hybrid cloud solutions. With a presence spanning more than 50 countries, it drives innovation by connecting technology from the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of resellers, systems integrators and service providers. By combining data-driven intelligence, technical expertise and strong partnerships, Westcon-Comstor empowers channel partners to seize opportunities and achieve sustainable growth. It goes to market through three lines of business: Westcon, Comstor and Rebura.

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