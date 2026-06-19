ChatGPT Now Powered by ZoomInfo's GTM.AI as the GTM Context Layer for AI Sales Workflows

ChatGPT now connects natively to ZoomInfo through GTM.AI, and mutual customers can enrich GTM Studio Audiences with ChatGPT through a Custom Data Connector.

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, has confirmed a two-way integration with ChatGPT, OpenAI's flagship AI assistant. The integration brings ZoomInfo's verified intelligence into ChatGPT and feeds ChatGPT signals back into ZoomInfo, with GTM.AI as the headless context layer underneath both flows.

Mutual customers can now bring ZoomInfo into ChatGPT through the approved ZoomInfo App for ChatGPT. Once connected, a user asking ChatGPT about a company, a contact, or a target account gets verified ZoomInfo data inside the response. Firmographics, technographics, contact records, and buying signals appear directly in the conversation. There is no separate enrichment pass and no CSV import.

The integration also runs in reverse. Customers use their existing ChatGPT license to create a Custom Data Connector inside ZoomInfo's GTM Studio. The connector pulls ChatGPT signals back into GTM Studio Audiences, so marketers and RevOps can build audiences that include or exclude contacts based on what their teams are doing in ChatGPT. The next campaign, the next outbound sequence, and the next agent run use that signal.

One context layer underneath both directions. The connective tissue beneath both flows is GTM.AI, ZoomInfo's headless GTM context layer. GTM.AI exposes ZoomInfo's verified data graph and agentic orchestration through API and Model Context Protocol, so any platform, agent, or workflow can plug in. The data backbone is the GTM Context Graph, which holds identity-resolved data on 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, continuously updated and continuously queryable.

The case for that verified backbone is concrete. About 70% of B2B contact data decays every year. An AI assistant answering go-to-market questions on stale data produces confident answers about the wrong companies and the wrong contacts at machine scale. Verified data turns those answers into intelligence that a revenue team can act on. The same logic runs in reverse for GTM Studio Audiences, where a fresh ChatGPT signal keeps an audience aligned with what teams are actually researching and building rather than wasting campaign spend on stale lists.

ChatGPT is one of dozens of completed integrations on GTM.AI, alongside Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot, Gong, LeanData, Glean, Claude, and Google Workspace. Each one reads from the same GTM Context Graph and writes back under the same governance. Access control, permissioning, data lineage, AI policy, and audit logging apply consistently across every surface that consumes GTM.AI, so both directions of the ChatGPT integration inherit a single governance posture alongside ZoomInfo itself.

That native, two-way model is the difference from a generic data integration. The approved ZoomInfo App reads ZoomInfo entitlement directly inside ChatGPT, and the Custom Data Connector pushes ChatGPT signals back into GTM Studio Audiences directly. The integration is generally available to mutual ZoomInfo and ChatGPT customers, with the approved ZoomInfo App configured inside ChatGPT and the Custom Data Connector configured inside ZoomInfo GTM Studio.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, enables sales, marketing, and customer success teams to execute their go-to-market strategy with confidence. Powered by the industry's most comprehensive B2B data, including more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, ZoomInfo delivers the intelligence, automation, and integrations that modern revenue teams need to identify, engage, and convert their best buyers.

GTM.AI is ZoomInfo's headless GTM context layer. It is the API and Model Context Protocol home for AI agents, powering integrations across Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot, Claude, ChatGPT, and dozens more.

Learn more at zoominfo.com and gtm.ai.

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