Outreach AI Now Powered by ZoomInfo's GTM.AI as the GTM Context Layer for Sales Agents

ZoomInfo has connected its verified GTM intelligence into Outreach AI, giving every Outreach agent company and contact data through a native connector.

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, has confirmed a native connector between Outreach AI and GTM.AI, ZoomInfo's headless GTM context layer. Mutual customers can now ground every Outreach AI agent in ZoomInfo's verified GTM data and agentic orchestration, with no middleware between them. GTM.AI is the API and Model Context Protocol (MCP) home for AI agents, exposing ZoomInfo's GTM Context Graph through the same interface that already powers Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot, Claude, and ChatGPT. With the connector, Outreach Omni, Meeting Prep Agent, and every workflow built in Agent Studio inherits the same verified data foundation of 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of buying signals.

Outreach Workflows Now Powered By ZoomInfo GTM Intelligence

The connector lives inside the Outreach platform. An Outreach customer adds GTM.AI as a data source, authenticates with their ZoomInfo credentials, and from that point, any Outreach AI agent, pre-built or custom, can query the GTM Context Graph. Lookups, enrichment, intent signals, technographics, contact verification, Scoops, and agentic orchestration become first-class tool calls inside Outreach. There is no separate ETL job and no middleware to maintain. The connector calls GTM.AI's API and MCP endpoints directly, so the data an Outreach agent reads is the same data a ZoomInfo user sees in the platform: continuously refreshed, identity-resolved, and queryable in real time.

That foundation matters because B2B contact data decays at roughly 70% per year. An autonomous sales agent acting on stale data produces bad decisions at machine scale: wrong contacts, dead emails, misrouted deals, and off-target meetings that compound with every sequence sent. Verified, continuously refreshed context is the difference between an agent that builds a pipeline and one that erodes trust.

The practical effect shows up across Outreach's named agents. Meeting Prep Agent assembles briefings with live company context, recent Scoops, intent signals, and verified contact details rather than stale CRM records. When a seller asks Outreach Omni about an account, opportunity, or prospect, the answer is grounded in the GTM Context Graph instead of a contact record's last-updated timestamp from over a year ago. Custom agents built in Agent Studio can call GTM.AI as a tool without the team building a data integration first.

One Context Layer Across the AI Stack

The Outreach connector is one of dozens of completed GTM.AI integrations. Customers running Outreach AI alongside Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot, or a custom MCP agent get the same verified GTM context everywhere, through GTM.AI as the headless context layer beneath each surface. That is the structural argument: ZoomInfo is not another contact database bolted onto an agent. It is the verified data foundation that any agent, platform, or workflow can plug into through API and MCP.

Governance travels with the data. Access control, permissioning, AI policy, data lineage, and audit logging apply consistently from ZoomInfo to every connected agent, including agents built on the Outreach platform. Every record returned through GTM.AI carries provenance, freshness, and access-control metadata, so organizations maintain a single governance posture across their entire AI agent footprint.

The native, two-way model is what separates this from a generic data integration. Most AI sales agents expect the customer to bring their own data. With the GTM.AI connector, the data foundation is verified ZoomInfo intelligence by default. No scraping, no BYO contact list, and no data quality remediation before sequencing. The native connector between Outreach AI and GTM.AI is now available to mutual ZoomInfo and Outreach customers.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, enables sales, marketing, and customer success teams to execute their go-to-market strategy with confidence. Powered by the industry's most comprehensive B2B data, including more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, ZoomInfo delivers the intelligence, automation, and integrations that modern revenue teams need to identify, engage, and convert their best buyers.

GTM.AI is ZoomInfo's headless GTM context layer. It is the API and Model Context Protocol home for AI agents, powering integrations across Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot, Claude, ChatGPT, and dozens more.

Learn more at zoominfo.com and gtm.ai.

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