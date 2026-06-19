Alps2Alps Becomes Official Transfer Partner of UTMB®️ for the Key Lyon–Chamonix Route

Specialist mountain transport operator introduces dedicated transport services to help travel to the world’s best known trail running event.

When you are preparing to run hundred miles through the mountains, the last thing you want to worry about is a missed train connection or navigating unfamiliar mountain roads in a rental car.” — Artjoms Fokejevs, CEO of Alps2Alps.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alps2Alps , a leading provider of year-round alpine airport transfers, has announced an official transport partnership with UTMB️ (Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc). The partnership will provide dedicated transfer services between Lyon and Chamonix , offering a reliable and stress-free travel solution for the thousands of runners, support crews, and spectators arriving in the region. As Lyon Airport serves as a major gateway for travellers arriving from the UK, Northern Europe, and international destinations, the Lyon–Chamonix route is one of the most important transport corridors during UTMB week.The UTMB is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious events on the global trail running calendar, attracting over 10,000 competitors and tens of thousands of spectators each year. Because Chamonix is located deep in the French Alps, international travellers often face complicated journeys involving multiple train connections, regional bus timetables, or expensive car rentals with high toll fees. The new collaboration between Alps2Alps and UTMB is designed to eliminate these travel challenges. By providing coordinated transfers directly from Lyon, the service simplifies the journey to Chamonix and removes the hassle of managing heavy kit bags, support equipment, and luggage across multiple transport connections."Athletes spend months preparing for UTMB. The final journey into Chamonix should not become an additional source of stress or fatigue," said Artjoms Fokejevs, CEO of Alps2Alps. "When you are preparing to run hundred miles through the mountains, the last thing you want to worry about is a missed train connection or navigating unfamiliar mountain roads in a rental car. Our goal is to make the journey from Lyon to the Chamonix Valley as seamless and comfortable as possible. By partnering directly with the UTMB team, we can align our transport schedules with peak arrival periods and help runners arrive relaxed, rested, and ready to focus on the challenge ahead."The service includes both cost-effective shared transfers and private door-to-door options. Shared transfers are particularly attractive for solo runners looking to keep costs down while travelling alongside fellow competitors. Private transfers are designed for larger groups, families, and support teams carrying additional equipment, nutrition supplies, or race gear.The partnership also supports more sustainable travel. During UTMB week, the Chamonix Valley experiences a significant influx of visitors, placing pressure on local infrastructure and increasing road traffic. By encouraging athletes and spectators to use shared transport rather than individual rental vehicles, Alps2Alps and UTMB aim to reduce congestion and lower the environmental impact of event-related travel.Details regarding transfer schedules, vehicle specifications, and booking deadlines are now available on the dedicated Alps2Alps UTMB travel portal . Early booking is recommended due to exceptionally high demand during race week.

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