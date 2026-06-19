TAMSA and BlueCloudX Collaborate to Expand Digital Education and Development for Tanzania's Future Healthcare Leaders

"TAMSA is committed to empowering medical students with the knowledge, tools, and opportunities they need to become future healthcare leaders," said Eliah Makamba, Vice President of TAMSA. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to 'Philanthropy for a Purpose' by investing in future healthcare professionals and expanding access to technology and education," said Al O. Pacino II, General Manager & Co-Founder of BlueCloudX.

TAMSA and BlueCloudX Announce Strategic Collaboration to Expand Digital Education and Professional Development for Tanzania's Future Healthcare Leaders

By working with student associations like TAMSA, we are creating opportunities for thousands of medical students to build their professional skills while connecting with a global healthcare network.” — Al O. Pacino II, General Manager and Co-Founder of BlueCloudX

DAR ES SALAAM, TANZANIA, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tanzania Medical Students Association ( TAMSA ) and BlueCloudX® , a business unit of HealthCarePoint.com Public Benefit Corporation, today announced a new strategic collaboration designed to strengthen medical education, professional networking, and digital collaboration for medical students, health and life science professionals across Tanzania.As part of the BlueCloudX Philanthropy for a Purpose initiative, the collaboration includes a donation of technology and education assets valued at more than $4 million USD, providing TAMSA members with access to a secure digital management platform, professional networking tools, and educational resources.The initiative includes a dedicated BlueCloudX platform customized for TAMSA, a BlueCloud HR GDPR Directory to facilitate secure communication and professional engagement, 2,000 educational scholarships, each valued at $2,000 USD, representing a total education value of $4 million USD, and access to standardized education and certification activities, clinical research resources, and professional development opportunities.The collaboration is designed to help prepare the next generation of healthcare and clinical research professionals by expanding access to digital learning technologies and global best practices in healthcare management, compliance, and professional education."TAMSA is committed to empowering medical students with the knowledge, tools, and opportunities they need to become future healthcare leaders," said Eliah Makamba, Vice President of TAMSA. "This collaboration with BlueCloudX provides valuable educational resources and global networking technologies that will enhance learning, professional development, and collaboration among our members."BlueCloudX operates a global connectivity network that supports healthcare organizations, professionals, educators, and researchers through secure communication and management technologies designed to improve collaboration and regulatory compliance."This collaboration reflects our commitment to 'Philanthropy for a Purpose' by investing in future healthcare professionals and expanding access to technology and education," said Al O. Pacino II, General Manager & Co-Founder of BlueCloudX. "By working with African medical student associations like TAMSA, we are creating opportunities for thousands of medical students to build their professional skills while connecting with a global healthcare network."Under the collaboration, TAMSA will coordinate the distribution of scholarships and donated resources to up to 2,000 student members while working closely with BlueCloudX implementation teams to maximize the impact of the initiative. The collaboration represents a shared commitment to advancing medical education, strengthening professional development, and supporting innovation within Tanzania's healthcare community.About Tanzania Medical Students Association (TAMSA)The Tanzania Medical Students Association (TAMSA) is a student-led organization dedicated to representing and empowering medical students throughout Tanzania through education, leadership development, advocacy, research, and community engagement.About BlueCloudXBlueCloudX, a business unit of HealthCarePoint.com Public Benefit Corporation, provides global health and life sciences with networking technology solutions that connect organizations and professionals through secure communication, education, regulatory compliance, and interoperability platforms. Through its Philanthropy for a Purposeinitiative, BlueCloudX supports healthcare organizations and educational institutions by expanding access to technology and professional development resources.

BlueCloudX and TAMSA Announce Strategic Collaboration

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