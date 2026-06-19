Jun 18, 2026 - Jackson County Economic Development Foundation

Henson steps into leadership role as George L. Freeland, Jr. is honored for 25 years of service to the Foundation and the community

A New Executive Director for JCEDF

The Jackson County Economic Development Foundation (JCEDF) announced Mary Martha Henson as Executive Director, effective June 17, 2026. Henson, who previously served as Deputy Director, will lead the Foundation’s continued work to diversify the economy, attract new capital investment, and support workforce development across Jackson County.

As Deputy Director, Henson helped support significant new capital investment, secure funding for infrastructure and site development, build talent pipeline initiatives, and apply her public policy experience to support Jackson County's growth. Before joining JCEDF, she spent a decade on Capitol Hill, including service as legislative director in the U.S. House of Representatives and for former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran during his tenure as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. She also served as Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of the Mississippi Economic Development Council. Henson serves on the Board of Directors for the Mississippi Economic Development Council, the Board of Trustees for Singing River Health System, and the Board of Directors for the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. She is a gubernatorial appointee to the Mississippi Defense Communities Council and was selected for the prestigious Presidential Leadership Scholars program founded by four former U.S. presidents.

“It is the honor of my career to step into this role and continue the work this Foundation has built over the past 25 years,” Henson said. “Jackson County’s growth has always come from strong partnerships with industry, local, state, and federal government, and the people who call this community home. I am committed to building on that foundation and continuing to bring jobs, investment, and opportunity to Jackson County.”

Honoring George Freeland’s Legacy

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The announcement comes as JCEDF also recognizes George L. Freeland, Jr., for 25 years of service to the Foundation and Jackson County. Under Freeland’s leadership, JCEDF became a model for public-private economic development partnerships in the Southeast.

“Mary Martha has earned this role, and the Board is fully behind her,” said Greg Cronin, Chairman of the JCEDF Board of Directors. “She knows this county, understands our industries, and has already proven she can get things done. We are confident she will lead the Foundation well into the future. We also thank George Freeland for 25 years of building this organization into what it is today. His vision and relationships across the region will benefit Jackson County for decades to come.”

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Looking Ahead

JCEDF’s Board of Directors expressed confidence in the Foundation’s continued momentum under Henson’s leadership, citing her record of accomplishment and strong relationships across Jackson County’s industrial, governmental, and community sectors.

Sincerely,

The Jackson County Economic Development Foundation

Board of Directors