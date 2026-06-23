Sacha Awwa Unveils 'Empower Your Marketing', a Founder's Guide to Marketing, Ahead of Miami Summit Launch

Awwa spent two decades in high-performance rooms, including roles at The New York Times and work alongside the U.S. Army National Guard, before moving into the startup world. Awwa wrote Empower Your Marketing as the AI era accelerates the pace of new business formation. This September, Empower Your Marketing comes to life at The Miami Summit, co-produced with ExV Agency. Miami is the first stop, with New York, Detroit, London, Dubai, and Hong Kong under consideration for future dates.

Founders don't have a marketing problem - they have a phase problem. Empower Your Marketing launches today, with a live Miami summit launching this fall.

Small businesses have been handed a playbook built for enterprise budgets, teams, and timelines. It was never built for where they are. That's not a founder problem. That's a strategy mismatch.” — Sacha Awwa

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most entrepreneurs do the same thing when they want to grow. They buy the tools. They hire the agency. They build the funnel. And the revenue still doesn't move. Sacha Awwa has spent more than two decades watching this happen, and in her debut book, she names the real problem. Empower Your Marketing: Master the Basics, Stop Wasting Your Money, and Fast Track Your Growth (Indigo River Publishing / Simon & Schuster) is out today.

Marketing isn't as complicated as founders have been told, Awwa argues. It's just drowned out. Every day brings another pitch, another tool, another expert promising the one thing that fixes everything. Most of it is noise, and the owners running lean on tight budgets are often the ones sold strategies built for companies ten times their size.

The deeper problem comes before any of that, according to Awwa. Most companies never build the foundation. They jump straight to the tactics, the ads, the posts, the funnel, then wonder why none of it holds. "Companies don't have a marketing problem", Awwa says. "They have a phase problem. They are trying to run a later phase before finishing an earlier one, and marketing built on a missing foundation cannot hold."

The book opens on a harder truth: sometimes the founder is the bottleneck. Awwa calls it the entrepreneurial paradox, the idea that the same drive that builds a business can quietly throw it off course. Before addressing any marketing plan, she asks founders to examine whether they are standing in their own way.

"Marketing isn't confusing. It's drowned out," Awwa says. "And sometimes the thing drowning it out is us. That's why this book starts with the founder, not the funnel."

The fix is a framework Awwa has used for years: the 3Ps. Prepare is the foundation. Propel is the strategy. Perfect is refining what works and cutting what doesn't. The phases build in order, and founders are advised not to skip ahead. Awwa notes that whether a business is brand new or years in, every founder starts at Prepare, and the process is a cycle rather than a finish line. The goal is not to turn founders into marketers, but to help them think like one at a high level, enough to navigate the choices, make smart calls, and stop wasting money.

Awwa wrote Empower Your Marketing as the AI era accelerates the pace of new business formation. With company creation easier than ever, she argues many founders are launching without a plan to sustain what they build, reacting to whatever marketing trend is loudest in a given week rather than working from a foundation. Awwa's approach is built on the idea that clarity, not more tactics, is what helps a company outlast its first year.

Awwa spent two decades in high-performance rooms, including roles at The New York Times and work alongside the U.S. Army National Guard, before moving into the startup world. There, she observed a pattern: large companies are rewarded for complexity, while smaller founders are encouraged to copy enterprise strategies without the team, budget, or room to fail. She left that system to build a different approach, one grounded in a simple premise: complexity is expensive, and clarity compounds.

Awwa is also a contributing author to Marketing for Leaders (Indigo River Publishing / Simon & Schuster), coming in August 2026, which extends the same framework to executive teams running growth-stage companies.

This September, the book comes to life. Awwa and ExV Agency are co-producing Uncomplicate It with Sacha Awwa: The Miami Summit, a full-day program where founders and business leaders examine their own marketing with experts, identify what is off, and correct it, or build it correctly from the start if they are just beginning. Miami is the first stop in a planned multi-city series, with New York, Detroit, London, Dubai, and Hong Kong under consideration for future dates.

"A book can start the conversation," Awwa says. "But this really clicks in a room, when you're looking at your own business with someone who can help you see it clearly."

Access and Inquiries:

Summit Waitlist: Founders and business leaders who want early access can join the Uncomplicate It Miami Summit Waitlist here:

Book: Empower Your Marketing is available now everywhere books are sold, with full retailer links at: sachaawwa.com/book.

Media: For review copies, press credentials for the Miami Summit, or to interview Sacha Awwa, email: info@exv-agency.com.

About Sacha Awwa:

Sacha Awwa is an Executive Growth Strategist and advisor, host of the Uncomplicated Marketing podcast, and founder of SAMG Marketing Group. She helps entrepreneurs and business owners cut through the noise and build marketing that fits where they actually are. Learn more at sachaawwa.com.

Uncomplicate It with Sacha Awwa

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