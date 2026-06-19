Egera by Timoteo Maffei Wins Silver in A' Motorcycle Design Awards

Egera

Compact Electric Motorcycle Egera Recognized for Excellence in the A' Motorcycle Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Egera, an electric motorcycle created by Timoteo Maffei , as a Silver winner in the Motorcycle Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's most prestigious and highly respected recognitions in the field of motorcycle design, evaluating entries through a rigorous, criteria-based process. This designation acknowledges Egera as an outstanding example of good design that meets demanding standards of innovation and functionality. Egera was developed by Timoteo Maffei from initial design through to a complete, functioning prototype, reflecting a sustained commitment to engineering and craftsmanship. The recognition positions Egera among notable contributions to contemporary motorcycle design.The Silver A' Design Award recognition holds significance for the broader motorcycle industry, as Egera responds directly to the growing demand for sustainable urban mobility. As cities work toward reducing emissions and easing traffic congestion, Egera offers a practical solution for professionals seeking an efficient way to commute. The motorcycle allows riders to charge at home, saving time and operating costs while contributing to improved air quality. By combining zero-emission performance with familiar design language, Egera welcomes new riders while appealing to experienced ones. This alignment with current trends underscores the practical value the design brings to users and stakeholders alike.Egera draws inspiration from the motorcycles of the 1970s, including marques such as Husqvarna and Honda, bridging classic silhouettes with modern technology. Among its distinguishing features is a liquid cooling system, an uncommon attribute in this compact class of electric motorbikes. The design ranks among the most compact electric motorcycles available, achieving agile handling suited to dense urban environments. An aluminum swingarm keeps overall weight low while ensuring excellent rigidity, and the battery employs state-of-the-art lithium cells. Careful attention to ergonomics and balance supports a confident and engaging riding experience.This recognition serves as encouragement for continued development within the Egera project and the wider vision of its founder. The achievement may inspire further refinement of electric mobility solutions and reinforce the pursuit of accessible, attractive zero-emission vehicles. As reference points for electric motorcycle production remain limited across Italy and Europe, the design demonstrates how dedicated research and development can address such gaps. The award provides motivation to advance future projects in sustainable transportation.Project MembersEgera was conceived, designed, engineered, and built by Timoteo Maffei, who managed the project from concept and hand sketches through 3D CAD work, FEM simulation, and the construction of three physical prototypes.Interested parties may learn more about Egera and its design at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website.About Timoteo MaffeiTimoteo Maffei was born in Como, Italy, in 1980. He has invested the past twenty years in the biomedical and automotive industries, working as an engineer within quality and engineering departments. Living in Carlazzo in the Province of Como, he is the founder of a startup called Positive Motorcycles. He gained attention for building a handmade, fully electric motorcycle named Egera, developed from scratch in his garage, and has previously worked on MotoGP projects and co-founded a startup in the high-end audio field.About Positive MotorcyclesPositive Motorcycles is a vision that has evolved into the project known as Egera. The company is dedicated to the design, engineering, and production of electric motorbikes, aiming to bring simple and attractive electric vehicles to market for stylish travel. Its mission contributes to the global decarbonization effort, supporting cleaner cities every day. With Egera, riders can travel around urban areas with zero emissions, without limitations, while saving time and money.About the Silver A' Design Award RecognitionThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation, acknowledging works that are both aesthetically considered and highly functional. Recipients are recognized for contributions that help raise industry standards and advance the practice of design. Within the Motorcycle Design category, entries are assessed against criteria including innovation, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic efficiency, safety features, eco-friendly design, integration of technology, compactness, use of materials, and performance. The designation reflects technical skill, original innovation, and thoughtful creativity. Silver A' Design Award works are regarded as notable inventions that benefit users and advance the field of design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Motorcycle Design Award is an esteemed competition that welcomes a broad range of participants, including motorcycle designers, design agencies, companies, manufacturers, and brands working within the motorcycle and design industries. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and voted upon according to pre-established evaluation criteria by a world-class jury panel comprising design professionals, motorcycle industry experts, journalists, and academics. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition held across all industries, open to entries from all countries. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://motorcycleaward.com

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