Internet Of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Catalysts, and Strategic Opportunities

Internet Of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company's IoT Managed Services Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The internet of things (IoT) managed services market is dominated by the presence of major cloud service providers, managed network operators, and specialized IoT platform vendors. Companies are emphasizing device lifecycle management, remote monitoring capabilities, connectivity optimization, predictive maintenance services, cybersecurity enhancements, and scalable cloud integration to strengthen market competitiveness and address growing enterprise IoT deployment requirements. Focus on operational efficiency, secure data transmission, real-time analytics support, regulatory compliance, and seamless multi-device ecosystem management remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, service innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving connected technology and digital infrastructure ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Internet Of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market?

•According to our research, Amazon Web Services Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The company’s managed IoT and cloud services portfolio, which is directly involved in the internet of things (IoT) managed services market, provides a broad range of device management, data processing, connectivity support, analytics integration, and infrastructure management solutions that support enterprise scalability, operational visibility, system reliability, and secure IoT deployment across industrial and commercial environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Internet Of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market?

Major companies operating in the internet of things (IoT) managed services market are Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Accenture Plc, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Ericsson AB, Deutsche Telekom AG, Vodafone Group Plc, Dell Technologies, Siemens AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, NTT Data Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, Wipro Limited, Fujitsu Limited, Orange Business Services, Telstra Corporation Limited, Software Aktiengesellschaft, Ptc Inc., Arm Ltd, HARMAN International Industries Incorporated, T-Mobile US Inc., Sierra Wireless Inc., Telit Communications PLC, KORE Wireless Group.

How Concentrated Is The Internet Of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market?

•The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 5% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects evolving infrastructure complexity and service integration requirements, driven by expanding enterprise IoT deployments, growing connectivity management demands, increasing cybersecurity considerations, and the requirement for scalable cloud and edge computing capabilities. Leading players such as Amazon Web Services Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc, International Business Machines Corporation, Accenture Plc, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, and Ericsson AB hold notable market shares through diversified managed service portfolios, strong enterprise customer networks, global technology infrastructure, and continuous innovation in device monitoring, connectivity management, cloud integration, and managed security solutions. As demand for centralized IoT operations, real-time asset visibility, secure connected environments, and multi-platform interoperability increases, service enhancement, strategic alliances, and platform expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oAmazon Web Services Inc (1%)

oMicrosoft Corporation (1%)

oCisco Systems Inc (1%)

oInternational Business Machines Corporation (1%)

oAccenture Plc (1%)

oOracle Corporation (0.2%)

oHewlett Packard Enterprise Company (0.2%)

oAT&T Inc (0.1%)

oVerizon Communications Inc (0.1%)

oEricsson AB (0.1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Internet Of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the internet of things (IoT) managed services market include Qualcomm Incorporated, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, MediaTek Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Analog Devices Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Microchip Technology Incorporated, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., u-blox Holding AG, Semtech Corporation, Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Silicon Laboratories Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Fibocom Wireless Inc., Nordic Semiconductor ASA, Lantronix Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Internet Of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the internet of things (IoT) managed services market include TD SYNNEX Corporation, Ingram Micro Holding Corporation, Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., Westcon-Comstor, Exclusive Networks SA, ScanSource Inc., WPG Holdings Limited, Redington Limited, ALSO Holding AG, Carahsoft Technology Corporation, Insight Enterprises Inc., CDW Corporation, Computacenter PLC, Softcat PLC, Bechtle AG, SHI International Corporation, Zones LLC, WWT (World Wide Technology), ePlus Inc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Internet Of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market?

•Major end users in the internet of things (IoT) managed services market include Caterpillar Inc., Deere & Company, United Parcel Service Inc., FedEx Corporation, Walmart Inc., The Boeing Company, Maersk A/S, Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, PepsiCo Inc., Nestlé S.A., BMW Group, Volkswagen AG, Airbus SE, Ford Motor Company, General Electric Company, Pfizer Inc., Unilever PLC, Target Corporation, H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•5G Standalone-native IoT platform integration is transforming the internet of things (IoT) managed services market by improving enterprise connectivity management, strengthening IoT deployment scalability, and enabling intelligent device lifecycle management capabilities across connected ecosystems.

•Example: In February 2026, AT&T Inc. and Cisco Systems Inc. expanded their strategic collaboration to commercially activate a 5G Standalone-native IoT platform integrating AT&T’s nationwide 5G Standalone core with Cisco’s Mobility Services Platform portfolio, including IoT Control Center and Converged Core offerings.

•Its programmable network capabilities, lifecycle management tools, automation functions, and edge computing integration enhance operational efficiency, strengthen secure connectivity infrastructure, and support advanced enterprise IoT deployment capabilities.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•AI-Driven Predictive Analytics Strengthening Intelligent IoT Operations

•Edge Computing Integration Enhancing Real-Time Data Processing Capabilities

•Multi-Cloud Service Expansion Improving Enterprise IoT Infrastructure Flexibility

•Managed Cybersecurity Solutions Advancing Connected Device Protection Frameworks

•Connectivity Platform Innovations Supporting Large-Scale IoT Ecosystem Management

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New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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