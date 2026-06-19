Whorl by Adam Bezzina Wins Silver at the A' Furniture Design Award

Whorl

Sculptural Coffee Table Crafted in Bent-Laminated Ash Recognized for Material Innovation and Craftsmanship

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced that Whorl, a sculptural coffee table designed by Adam Bezzina, has received the Silver A' Design Award in the Furniture Design category. The A' Furniture Design Award is one of the highly respected and well-recognized accolades within the furniture and interior design fields, evaluating entries through a rigorous, criteria-based process. This recognition places Whorl among a selection of works acknowledged for their thoughtful approach to design and material. For Adam Bezzina and Acht Studio, the distinction reflects sustained dedication to combining engineering precision with sculptural craftsmanship. The award affirms the value of careful experimentation in contemporary furniture making.This recognition holds relevance for the furniture industry and for those who specify and acquire bespoke pieces, as it draws attention to the expressive potential of natural wood. Whorl responds to growing interest in sustainably sourced materials and in furniture that functions as both object and conversation piece. The design demonstrates how traditional techniques, refined through modern tooling, can meet rising expectations for both durability and originality. For designers and architects, the work offers a reference point for integrating organic form with structural integrity. For private clients, it represents furniture intended to endure across generations.Whorl is crafted from locally sourced ash and combines a finely tapered solid top with complex bent-laminated legs formed in custom vacuum molds. The top was machined to taper from a knife-edge profile to a reinforced center, while the legs were shaped from hand-laid veneer strips formed in custom jigs and vacuum bags. Mortises in the underside receive the laminated legs, achieving seamless structural integration within an organic, fluid form. Finished with eco-friendly hardwax oil, the piece enhances grain and longevity while transforming rigid ash into flowing, ribbon-like curves. The result blurs the line between furniture and art.This Silver A' Design Award recognition is expected to encourage further exploration of bent-laminated wood furniture, which remains uncommon across North America. The research behind Whorl, including scale modeling, veneer experiments, and custom jig development, revealed new structural and aesthetic possibilities that may inform future projects. For Acht Studio, the distinction reinforces a commitment to pushing material limits while maintaining craftsmanship and reliability. The recognition serves as motivation for the studio team to continue refining its approach to sculptural, functional design.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Award.About Adam BezzinaAdam Bezzina is the founder of Acht Studio, a multidisciplinary furniture studio based in Barrie, Ontario, producing bespoke pieces in wood, metal, upholstery, glass, and stone for designers, architects, and private clients across North America. A former mechanical engineer, Bezzina brings deep expertise in materials and production to his practice. His work has been featured in Canadian Woodworking and Home Improvement, Our Homes Magazine, and Barrie Today. He is recognized for merging engineering precision with sculptural craftsmanship to build furniture made to last generations.About Acht Studio (Previously Pompous Fox Wood Co.)Founded by Adam Bezzina, Acht Studio, formerly Pompous Fox Wood Co., creates handcrafted custom furniture for interior designers, architects, and home owners who value precision and authenticity. Based in Barrie, Ontario, with an expanded facility underway in Moonstone, the studio specializes in solid wood and veneered pieces that anchor luxury residential and high-end commercial projects. Its philosophy centers on craftsmanship over mass production, with each piece handcrafted to endure through thoughtful design and meticulous detailing. The studio works directly with designers through a partnership approach, refining specifications, managing logistics, and delivering on timeline. Acht Studio has earned recognition for sculptural, functional pieces that bring warmth and individuality to contemporary interiors across North America.About the Silver A' Design Award RecognitionThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and a strong command of both form and function. Recipients are acknowledged for contributing to industry standards and for advancing the practice of design through original solutions. In the Furniture Design category, entries are assessed against criteria including innovative use of material, ergonomic comfort, aesthetic appeal, functionality and usability, durability and longevity, environmental sustainability, originality and creativity, production efficiency, craftsmanship excellence, and material exploration. Designs granted this distinction reflect notable technical characteristics, considered artistic skill, and meaningful creativity. The recognition highlights work that benefits everyday life and supports the ongoing development of the design field.About A' Design AwardThe A' Furniture Design Award is a highly regarded international competition that welcomes furniture designers, design agencies, companies, manufacturers, and brands operating within the furniture and interior design industries. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated against pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, industry experts, academics, and journalists. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the competition is open to participants from all countries and across all industries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore the jury, view past laureates, and submit their own projects at the following url: https://furnituredesigncompany.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.