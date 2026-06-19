Keolis MHI Successfully Organizes Its Annual 'Keolis MHI Way Week'

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- o Week-long initiative runs from June 15th to 19th, focusing on cross-functional collaboration, technical upskilling, and workplace safety.o Innovation projects and best practices showcased to enhance operational performance and customer satisfaction.o Summer wellbeing activities supported frontline employees during the peak heat season.o Initiative reinforces Keolis MHI’s commitment to continuous learning, knowledge sharing, and service excellence.Keolis MHI, the operator of Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram, successfully organized its annual "Keolis MHI Way Week." Running from June 15th to June 19th, 2026, the week-long initiative was designed to reinforce the company’s core values, enhance cross-functional collaboration, and drive long-term operational excellence.As Keolis MHI expands its regional footprint, the ‘Keolis MHI Way Week’ serves as a strategic internal platform to align team members with the organization's shared purpose. By enhancing a more inclusive and engaging environment, the initiative empowers staff to deliver world-class transportation services and elevate the daily transit experience for passengers.Commenting on the initiative, Vikas Sardana, Managing Director of Keolis MHI, said: "Keolis MHI Way Week reflects our commitment to continuous learning, collaboration, and operational excellence. Our people drive our success, and initiatives like this strengthen corporate culture, spark innovation, and ensure the continuous delivery of top-tier service for stakeholders and the wider community."Central to the initiative were interactive sessions focused on boosting technical expertise, operational resilience, and knowledge sharing across key divisions. Participants explored frontline innovation projects designed to digitize routine operational processes, driving greater efficiency across the organization.Employee awareness and security responsibilities were also emphasized, reinforcing a collective commitment to maintaining a safe, protected environment for both personnel and the public. Furthermore, customer experience and service excellence remained core priorities, with strategic discussions analyzing how targeted public awareness campaigns and service initiatives directly elevate community satisfaction.The week concluded with activities focused on employee wellbeing and health awareness during the summer season, highlighting Keolis MHI’s ongoing commitment to the safety and welfare of its workforce.By bringing together employees from different departments and disciplines, Keolis MHI Way Week reinforced the company's values while driving greater cross-functional collaboration and engagement. The initiative demonstrates Keolis MHI’s ongoing dedication to empowering its workforce, sharing best practices, and building a culture of excellence that supports the long-term success of its regional operations.

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