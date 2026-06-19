Iran Bracelet by Mersa Habibi Wins Silver A' Design Award in Jewelry Design

Iran

Taj Gold receives Silver A' Design Award recognition for the Iran Bracelet, a wearable tribute to Persian heritage.

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Iran, a bracelet designed by Mersa Habibi for Taj Gold, as a recipient of the Silver A' Design Award in the Jewelry Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the highly respected and very well-recognized accolades in the field of jewelry design, evaluating entries through a rigorous, blind peer-review process conducted by an international jury panel. This recognition acknowledges the Iran Bracelet as an outstanding example of good design that meets established standards of excellence. The honor places the work among a select group of jewelry designs distinguished for both conceptual depth and technical accomplishment. For Mersa Habibi and Taj Gold, the Silver A' Design Award represents meaningful validation of a project that unites cultural storytelling with refined engineering.The Iran Bracelet addresses a growing interest within the jewelry industry in pieces that carry cultural meaning while satisfying contemporary expectations for comfort and craftsmanship. By translating architectural heritage into a wearable form, the design responds to demand for jewelry that conveys identity and emotional value rather than ornamentation alone. The work demonstrates how cultural symbolism can enhance both market acceptance and personal connection. Its hidden clasp engineering reflects current standards for seamless, comfortable wear. For customers, the bracelet offers a durable, meaningful object that bridges history and modern lifestyle.The Iran Bracelet draws upon seventeen monuments from different eras and cities across Iran, abstracting each into a unified composition that expresses unity in diversity under a shared identity. Crafted in solid yellow gold, the piece balances minimal contemporary aesthetics with the symbolic richness of its references. Hidden clasps and hinges are concealed within the structures themselves, preserving strength, comfort, and uninterrupted visual flow. Initial sketches were developed into precise three-dimensional CAD models to ensure balance, proportion, and ergonomics. The result is a wearable emblem of heritage that distinguishes itself through the integration of meaning, form, and precision.The Silver A' Design Award recognition is expected to support Taj Gold and Mersa Habibi in pursuing further work that reinterprets cultural narratives through jewelry design. The achievement reinforces the value of combining historical research with engineering innovation, encouraging continued exploration of miniaturized architecture and concealed mechanisms. It also provides motivation for the team to maintain its commitment to craftsmanship and cultural authenticity in future collections. The honor may inspire designers across the field to consider heritage as a foundation for contemporary jewelry.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website.About Mersa HabibiMersa Habibi is a jewelry designer and founder of a design atelier focused on concept-driven and customized jewelry. Based in Iran, she collaborates with local and international clients, developing pieces that integrate contemporary design approaches with cultural references. Her work includes both bespoke commissions and collection development, with an emphasis on structure, material, and clarity of form. Her practice combines design development with a structured approach to product and identity creation within the jewelry sector, aligning creative direction with brand and market requirements.About Taj GoldTaj Gold Group began operations in 1999 with the aim of producing diverse, high-quality gold jewelry. In 2012, in collaboration with Dorsa Leather, the Taj Dorsa collection was introduced as the first brand in Iran to combine gold and leather, merging Iranian artistry with advanced contemporary techniques. Since 2018, Taj has launched exclusive stores and galleries in Tehran, Mashhad, Tabriz, Kish, and Isfahan, expanding its presence nationwide and toward international markets. Its design philosophy focuses on reinterpreting Iranian heritage in forms suited to modern lifestyles, drawing from historical references, architectural details, and symbolic narratives. Through investment in design research, collaboration with skilled workshops, and use of advanced technologies, Taj positions itself as a notable contributor to Iran's contemporary gold jewelry sector.About the Silver A' Design Award RecognitionThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation across both aesthetic and functional dimensions. Recipients are acknowledged for contributing to industry standards and advancing design practice through original concepts and skilled execution. In the Jewelry Design category, evaluation considers criteria including innovative concept, artistic expression, craftsmanship excellence, material selection, wearability and comfort, design aesthetics, cultural relevance, technical proficiency, and durability. The designation reflects a highly regarded achievement granted to works that show notable technical characteristics, careful artistic skill, and meaningful creativity. Silver A' Design Award designs are recognized for their positive impact on everyday life and for advancing the practice of jewelry design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The A' Jewelry Design Award welcomes a diverse range of participants, including jewelry designers, design agencies, companies, and brands, offering an opportunity to demonstrate creativity and gain international recognition. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and assessed against pre-established evaluation criteria by an expert jury panel composed of design professionals, jewelry industry experts, academics, and journalists. Organized since 2008 and now in its eighteenth year, the A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to recognize and promote superior designs that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://goldenjewelryawards.com

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