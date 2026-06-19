Electric Wheelchair Market to Grow at 9.5% CAGR Through 2031, Says Mordor Intelligence

Electric Wheelchair Market growth is led by North America, while Asia-Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region through 2031.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the electric wheelchair market size is estimated at USD 4.28 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 6.74 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by rising demand for mobility and accessibility solutions, supported by an aging population and increasing adoption of powered mobility devices. Advances in battery technology, intelligent navigation systems, and lightweight materials are enhancing user experience, while expanding applications across homecare settings, rehabilitation centers, and healthcare facilities continue to support market expansion.Electric Wheelchair Market Key Growth FactorsDeclining Lithium-Ion Battery Prices Reduce Electric Wheelchair Ownership Costs:Declining lithium-ion battery costs make electric wheelchairs more affordable and practical for a wider range of users. At the same time, innovations from the electric vehicle industry are improving battery performance, safety, and durability in mobility devices. These advancements are helping reduce long-term ownership costs and supporting broader adoption of electric wheelchairs.Growing Elderly Population and Increasing Mobility Impairments Drive Market Demand:The growing elderly population and rising prevalence of mobility-related conditions are increasing demand for electric wheelchairs worldwide. As healthcare systems face caregiver shortages and greater emphasis is placed on independent living, powered mobility solutions are becoming increasingly important. Demand is also expanding in emerging economies, where affordable mobility devices are improving accessibility for a broader population.Growing Demand for Compact and Foldable Electric Wheelchairs Among TravelersGrowing interest in travel and active lifestyles is increasing demand for compact, lightweight electric wheelchairs. Manufacturers are leveraging advanced materials and battery technologies to develop foldable models that are easier to transport and store. These innovations are particularly attracting older adults seeking greater mobility and convenience, supporting market growth across developed regions.Electric Wheelchair Market Recent Industry DevelopmentsJune 2026: Sunrise Medical launched the LECKEY BeMe Seating System, a modular seating solution designed to adapt to changing user needs. The launch reflects the industry's growing focus on customizable mobility and rehabilitation products that enhance user comfort and long-term support.April 2026: Cheelcare delivered its first Curio robotic power wheelchair to customers, marking the commercial rollout of its advanced mobility platform. The development highlights increasing investment in intelligent and technology-enabled wheelchair solutions aimed at improving user independence and mobility.Electric Wheelchair Market Segmentation InsightsBy Drive TypeFront-Wheel DriveCentre-Wheel DriveRear-Wheel DriveStanding/Standing-UpAll-Wheel/Hybrid DriveBy End UserPersonal/HomecareHospitals and ClinicsRehabilitation CentresSports and Adventure ConditioningLong-Term Care FacilitiesBy Battery TechnologySealed Lead-Acid (SLA)Lithium-IonOthers (NiMH, Gel)By Distribution ChannelDealer/Offline RetailOnline/E-commerceInstitutional Procurement“Our assessment indicates that demand for electric wheelchairs is being shaped by long-term demographic trends, improving healthcare access, and ongoing product innovation. Mordor Intelligence combines primary industry engagement with structured market validation, helping decision-makers evaluate opportunities using evidence-based insights rather than assumptions.” Says, Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.Electric Wheelchair Market Regional InsightsNorth America remains a key market for electric wheelchairs, supported by well-established healthcare systems, favorable reimbursement frameworks, and strong access to advanced mobility solutions. The region also benefits from robust distribution networks and a supportive regulatory environment, enabling the rapid adoption of new technologies and premium mobility devices.Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region in the electric wheelchair market, driven by expanding healthcare access, rising awareness of mobility solutions, and improving distribution networks. Strong demand across countries such as China is encouraging manufacturers and distributors to strengthen their regional presence and after-sales support capabilities.The Electric Wheelchair Market report is also available in the following languages:Japanese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/electric-wheelchair-market?utm_source=einpr French: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/fr/industry-reports/electric-wheelchair-market?utm_source=einpr German: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/de/industry-reports/electric-wheelchair-market?utm_source=einpr Spanish: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/es/industry-reports/electric-wheelchair-market?utm_source=einpr Portuguese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/pt/industry-reports/electric-wheelchair-market?utm_source=einpr Electric Wheelchair Market Competitive LandscapePermobil ABSunrise Medical GmbH (Platinum Equity)Invacare Corporation (MIGA Holdings)Pride MobilityOttoBock HealthcareDrive DeVilbissMEYRA GmbHKarman HealthcareLEVO AGGF Health ProductsGolden TechnologiesNissin MedicalHoveround CorporationKarma Medical ProductsFelgains Ltd.BESCO MedicalJiangsu Yuyue MedicalEZ Lite CruiserKosmocareHeartway Medical ProductsDiscover the latest trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments in the Electric Wheelchair Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/electric-wheelchair-market?utm_source=einpr Explore More Industry Research by Mordor IntelligenceElectric Vehicle Battery Swapping Market Size: The electric vehicle battery swapping market is expected to expand from USD 2.08 billion in 2026 to USD 7.33 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 28.61%. Market growth is being driven by the rapid adoption of electric vehicles, increasing demand for faster energy replenishment solutions, expanding battery-swapping networks, and stronger collaborations between automakers and energy companies aimed at enhancing convenience and operational efficiency.Get More Information: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/electric-vehicle-battery-swapping-market?utm_source=einpr Automotive Bushing Market Share : The automotive bushing market is estimated at USD 180.43 billion in 2026 and is forecast to reach USD 226.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.62%. Expansion of the market is driven by rising vehicle manufacturing, increasing focus on ride quality and noise reduction, and the adoption of advanced suspension and chassis systems that enhance vehicle performance and durability. Automotive Wheel Market Trends : The automotive wheel market is projected to grow from USD 61.49 billion in 2026 to USD 80.17 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.45%. Market expansion is supported by rising vehicle production, increasing adoption of lightweight wheel materials, and growing demand for high-performance wheel solutions in electric vehicles, where efficiency, durability, and weight reduction remain key priorities.About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

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