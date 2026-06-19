Elite Vein Clinic Opens New Ahwatukee Foothills Location, Expanding Specialized Vein Care Across the Phoenix Valley

For a community of more than 85,000 residents, accessing dedicated vein care has meant driving across the Valley. That changes now.

Many Ahwatukee Foothills patients have lived with vein symptoms for years without knowing treatment can be quick and outpatient. We’re here to change that.” — Dr. Karem Colindres, Vein Specialist, Elite Vein Clinic

AHWATUKEE FOOTHILLS, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Vein Clinic, the Phoenix Valley's leading dedicated vein treatment practice, has opened a new vein clinic in Ahwatukee Foothills , its tenth location, at 4722 E Ray Road, Suite 5, Phoenix, AZ 85044. The clinic is open Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and accepts most major insurance plans.Ahwatukee Foothills is home to roughly 85,000 residents with a median age of 41, placing a significant portion of the population in the demographic most likely to develop vein disease. National research from NCBI estimates that 1 in 4 adults has visible varicose veins, yet over 90% of those affected never seek treatment, often because they don't recognize that symptoms like leg pain, swelling, heaviness, and restless legs can signal chronic venous insufficiency, a progressive circulatory condition."People are surprised to hear that what they've been calling 'tired legs' is actually a treatable medical condition," said Dr. Colindres. "We see patients every day who assume nothing could be done. Once they learn the evaluation is free and the treatment is covered by insurance, it removes the last barrier."Treatment Options at the New LocationPatients now have access to varicose vein treatments in Ahwatukee Foothills using the same minimally invasive procedures offered across all Elite Vein Clinic locations:Radiofrequency Ablation (ClosureFast): A catheter-based procedure that delivers targeted heat to seal diseased veins and reroute blood flow to healthy vessels. Treatment takes 15 to 45 minutes with same-day recovery.Varithena Ablation: An injectable foam that collapses varicose veins and redirects circulation, reducing pain, swelling, and the appearance of damaged veins with minimal downtime.Compounded Sclerotherapy: A precision injection therapy for smaller varicose and spider veins, causing affected veins to collapse, reabsorb, and gradually fade.Every new patient visit begins with a complimentary vein evaluation and same-day diagnostic duplex ultrasound performed on-site, so patients leave their first appointment with a clear diagnosis and a personalized treatment plan.Meet the Vein Specialist serving Ahwatukee Foothills Dr. Karem Colindres brings more than 17 years of clinical experience to Elite Vein Clinic. Her career began in 2007 with a pediatric residency at the University of Miami's Jackson Memorial Hospital, followed by a fellowship in Pediatric Emergency Medicine. She completed adult trauma and emergency rotations at Saint Joseph's Trauma Center and Valleywise Health, developing expertise across both pediatric and adult acute care.Before joining Elite Vein Clinic, Dr. Colindres served as an attending physician at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and held roles in aesthetic medicine, occupational health, and concierge care. Her combination of diagnostic precision and patient-centered approach is endorsed by leading physicians, including the former Chief of Pediatric Emergency at Phoenix Children's Hospital.A Growing PracticeThe Ahwatukee Foothills clinic marks Elite Vein Clinic's tenth location, expanding the practice's footprint across the Phoenix metropolitan area. With clinics now serving communities from Scottsdale and Mesa to Peoria, Surprise, and Avondale, the practice has completed more than 5,000 successful vein treatments and served over 5,000 patients.The clinical team includes vein specialists, nurse practitioners trained alongside Mayo Clinic interventionalists, and registered vascular sonographers, all focused exclusively on venous disease.The Ahwatukee Foothills location serves patients from across the East Valley and South Phoenix, including Tempe, Chandler, Gilbert, Laveen, South Mountain, Mesa, Sun Lakes, Guadalupe, Maricopa, Casa Grande, and surrounding communities.Residents experiencing varicose veins, spider veins, leg pain, swelling, heaviness, cramping, restless legs, or skin discoloration can visit eliteveinclinic.com to learn more or schedule a free consultation.About Elite Vein ClinicElite Vein Clinic is the Phoenix Valley's dedicated vein treatment practice, with 10 clinics serving communities across the metropolitan area. The practice specializes exclusively in diagnosing and treating varicose veins, spider veins, and chronic venous insufficiency using FDA-cleared, minimally invasive procedures. With more than 5,000 treatments completed and a team certified by the American Board of Venous & Lymphatic Medicine, Elite Vein Clinic is committed to making advanced vein care accessible and patient-centered across Arizona.

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