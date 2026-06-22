South Korean National Assembly Member Endorses Kriya® Hops-Derived CBD as a Legitimate Path Forward for the Bio-Industry

National Assembly Member Moon Jin-seok, who delivered the keynote address at the "Opening the Era of Cannabis-Free CBD" forum held at the National Assembly Members' Hall, Seoul, on 17 June 2026, calling for science-based policy dialogue on hops-derived CB Dr. Bomi Joseph — advisor to leading food and pharmaceutical companies, including the FDA — addresses the "Opening the Era of Cannabis-Free CBD: A Forum on Fostering the Hops-Derived Bio-Industry" at the National Assembly Members' Hall, Seoul, on 17 June The official invitation to the "Opening the Era of Cannabis-Free CBD: A Forum on Fostering the Hops-Derived Bio-Industry," held at the National Assembly Members' Hall, Seoul, on 17 June 2026, 13:30–16:00. The forum examined the safety and future value of

Member Moon Jin-seok Calls for Science-Based Policy Dialogue at Landmark National Assembly Forum; Dr. Bomi Joseph Presents Case for Cannabis-Free CBD

What regulatory agencies worldwide are concerned about is not CBD itself, but the potential for THC contamination. Hops-derived CBD originates from a non-cannabis plant in which THC does not exist.” — Dr. Bomi Joseph

SEOUL, GYEONGGI PROVINCE, SOUTH KOREA, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant gesture of legislative support, National Assembly Member Moon Jin-seok delivered the keynote address at a forum held in the National Assembly Members' Hall in Seoul, endorsing hops-derived cannabidiol (CBD) as a credible and legally distinct alternative to cannabis-derived CBD, with the potential to advance both public health and Korea's bio-industry competitiveness.The forum, entitled "Opening the Era of Cannabis-Free CBD: A Forum on Fostering the Hops-Derived Bio-Industry," brought together representatives from Korea's food science, bio, healthcare, cosmetics, and pet healthcare sectors, alongside international scientific experts. The event was convened to examine the global research landscape surrounding CBD sourced from Kriya® brand hops (Humulus lupulus) — a non-cannabis plant — and to explore its regulatory, commercial, and industrial implications for Korea.Legislative Endorsement: Member Moon Jin-seokDelivering the forum's opening address, National Assembly Member Moon Jin-seok placed the subject squarely within the domain of responsible public policy. He highlighted the potential of the hops-derived CBD industry and emphasised that discussions must proceed in a constructive direction, one that ensures related research and industrial development contribute to improving public health while simultaneously strengthening Korea's bio-industry competitiveness.Member Moon further expressed his expectation that this sector would develop into a future growth industry — but only upon foundations of rigorous scientific evidence and independently verified safety. His remarks signalled that the Korean legislature is prepared to engage seriously with hops-derived CBD as a distinct regulatory and commercial category, separate from cannabis-derived products.The Science: Dr. Bomi Joseph The forum's principal scientific address was delivered by Dr. Bomi Joseph, who presented the scientific and regulatory case for hops-derived CBD with precision:"The CBD molecule itself can exist identically in both cannabis and hops — what matters is the source plant and whether THC is present."He argued that the regulatory obstacles which have hindered the global CBD industry arise not from CBD itself, but from the risk of THC co-contamination in cannabis-derived products:"What regulatory agencies worldwide are concerned about is not CBD itself, but the potential for THC contamination. Hops-derived CBD originates from a non-cannabis plant in which THC does not exist; it can therefore serve as a new alternative capable of resolving the regulatory obstacles currently facing the CBD industry."Korea's Strategic PositionDr. Joseph identified Korea as exceptionally well-positioned to lead globally in this space:"Korea possesses world-class competitiveness not only in the bio-industry but also in food and cosmetics. In particular, the global influence of K-Beauty brands and Korea's sophisticated understanding of botanical raw materials will prove a very significant advantage for the development of the hops-derived CBD industry."He drew a direct parallel to Korea's existing trajectory in the global beauty industry:"Twenty years ago, Japanese cosmetics companies led the global market — today, Korean companies lead the global beauty industry. Should K-Beauty products incorporating hops-derived CBD emerge, they would attract enormous interest in world markets."About Dr. Bomi JosephDr. Bomi Joseph is a health scientist, researcher, and advisor to leading food and pharmaceutical companies, including the WHO, FAO and FDA. He is a world-leading authority on cannabidiol (CBD), Deep HealthAI health measurement, naturopathic medicine, and has participated in the WHO's formal international review of CBD. He has published extensively in peer-reviewed journals on the safety, biochemistry, and therapeutic applications of cannabinoids and botanical bioactives.

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