Condominio Cascais by David Bastos Wins Silver in A' Design Award

Condominio Cascais

Coastal Residential Development in Cascais Recognized for Excellence in Construction and Real Estate Projects Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Condominio Cascais by Brazilian architect David Bastos as a Silver winner in the Construction and Real Estate Projects Design category. This recognition places the residential development among notable works acknowledged within the Real Estate, Building and Construction Industry Awards, one of the highly respected design competitions in the field of real estate and architecture. The A' Design Award evaluates entries through a rigorous, criteria-based process, and the Silver distinction reflects a measured assessment of design merit. Condominio Cascais, located along the Atlantic coast of Cascais, Portugal, was honored for its thoughtful integration of architecture and landscape. The designation marks a meaningful milestone for David Bastos and DB Arquitetos.The recognition of Condominio Cascais holds relevance for professionals and stakeholders across the Real Estate industry, where the balance of privacy, panoramic views, and environmental sensitivity continues to shape contemporary residential development. The project responds to current interest in biophilic design and the integration of natural materials within luxury housing. Its terraced arrangement demonstrates a practical method for adapting residential construction to sloping coastal terrain. Potential residents benefit from optimized sightlines, private gardens, and pools positioned to maintain both outlook and seclusion. The design offers a reference point for developers and architects working within similar geographic and climatic conditions.Condominio Cascais is situated on an inclined plot oriented to maximize views of the sea and the Farol Santa Marta. The development presents two unit types arranged in terraces: lower units gain altitude for views with pools positioned at upper levels, while higher units maintain a closer connection with the sea. The architecture combines natural stone, wood, and high-performance, low-emissivity glass with contemporary solutions. A brise-soleil system manages solar exposure and ventilation, supporting comfort in external spaces under strong coastal sunlight. Displaced roads and pools placed at varying levels prevent lower homes from obstructing the views or privacy of upper homes.The Silver A' Design Award recognition may inform future directions for David Bastos and DB Arquitetos as they continue to explore the relationship between architecture, landscape, and well-being. The acknowledgment provides encouragement for the studio to further develop site-responsive approaches that balance functional luxury with environmental connection. Such recognition can support ongoing exploration of sustainable and context-sensitive residential design. The honor serves as motivation for the team to maintain its commitment to thoughtful, considered architectural practice.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website.About David BastosDavid Bastos is a Brazilian architect with over forty years of experience blending rustic and sophisticated elements. He is recognized for shaping the Tropical Chic style and bringing Brazilian identity to a global audience. His achievements include the A' Design Award, the Architecture MasterPrize, and inclusion in the AD100 list. His practice centers on integrating nature with functional luxury, designing spaces that prioritize well-being and emotional sustainability through timeless sanctuaries defined by contemplation.About DB ArquitetosDB Arquitetos is a Brazilian architecture firm with studios in Salvador-BA and Sao Paulo, working across residential, commercial, exhibition, and mixed-use programs. Its portfolio encompasses apartments, houses, store fitouts, and curated exhibition projects. The firm develops work that explores the relationship between space, natural light, and materials, often integrating large glazed surfaces, structural innovations, and tailored detailing. DB Arquitetos manages the full design process from concept through execution, coordinating landscape, interior, facade, and circulation elements. Its practice emphasizes site responsiveness, context sensitivity, and rigorous architectural composition while maintaining clarity in program, structure, and spatial flow.About the Silver A' Design Award RecognitionThe Silver A' Design Award acknowledges designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation across both aesthetic and functional dimensions. Within the Construction and Real Estate Projects Design category, evaluation considers criteria such as innovative use of space, sustainable design implementation, architectural excellence, integration with the surrounding environment, and consideration of local climate. Recipients are recognized for original innovations, efficient use of materials, and attention to user comfort and safety standards. The designation reflects a notable level of skill and contributes to the advancement of design practice. Silver A' Design Award works represent thoughtful technical and artistic achievements that benefit everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Construction and Real Estate Projects Design Award is an established competition serving the construction and real estate industry, providing companies, designers, and brands an opportunity to present their work and gain international recognition. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer-review process, assessed against pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, real estate industry experts, journalists, and academics. Organized since 2008 and now in its eighteenth year, the A' Design Award is an international juried competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, guided by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore the jury, view past laureates, and submit their own projects at the following url: https://realestatedesignawards.com

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