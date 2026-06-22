Cell And Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics Market Key Competitors, Growth Drivers, and Strategic Market Outlook  

Cell And Gene Therapy Supply Chain Or Logistics Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company's Cell And Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market is dominated by a mix of specialized cold chain logistics providers, biopharmaceutical supply chain companies, and advanced cryogenic packaging solution manufacturers. Companies are focusing on temperature-controlled transportation systems, real-time shipment monitoring technologies, cryogenic storage innovations, chain-of-custody management, and time-sensitive delivery capabilities to strengthen market presence and support the growing commercialization of advanced therapies. Emphasis on product integrity, regulatory compliance, risk mitigation during transit, scalability of distribution networks, and reliable handling of patient-specific therapies remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, operational efficiency, and strategic collaborations within the rapidly evolving cell and gene therapy ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Cell And Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics Market?

•According to our research, Cryoport Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 2% market share. The company’s specialized biopharma logistics division, which is directly involved in the cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market, provides a broad portfolio of cryogenic transportation, temperature-controlled packaging, biologic material tracking, and integrated logistics solutions that support therapy preservation, regulatory compliance, shipment visibility, and secure delivery across clinical and commercial cell and gene therapy applications.

Who Are The Major Players In The Cell And Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics Market?

Major companies operating in the cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market are Cryoport Inc., World Courier, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Lonza Group AG, United Parcel Service, Catalent Inc., BioLife Solutions Inc., QuickSTAT, Biocair Inc., PCI Pharma Services, Cytiva Life Science Ltd., Azenta Life Sciences Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Almac Group, Arvato Group, Avantor Sciences, Parexel International Corporation, TrakCel limited, Sharp Packaging Services, Yourway Biopharma Services Company, Biostor Ltd., Atelerix Ltd., Hypertrust Patient Data Care GmbH, Central Pharma, Polar Express Transportation, MAK-SYSTEM International Group, Clarkston Consulting Inc.

How Concentrated Is The Cell And Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics Market?

•The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 14% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate operational and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent biologics handling requirements, complex cold chain management standards, evolving cell and gene therapy commercialization needs, and the requirement for highly specialized temperature-controlled logistics infrastructure. Leading players such as Cryoport Inc., World Courier, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Lonza Group AG, United Parcel Service, Catalent Inc., BioLife Solutions Inc., QuickSTAT, Biocair Inc., and PCI Pharma Services hold notable market shares through specialized cryogenic logistics capabilities, integrated supply chain service portfolios, global distribution networks, and continuous innovation in temperature monitoring, biologic preservation, and patient-specific therapy delivery solutions. As demand for advanced therapies, personalized medicine distribution, scalable cold chain infrastructure, and real-time shipment visibility increases, service innovation, strategic partnerships, and global network expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oCryoport Inc. (2%)

oWorld Courier (2%)

oThermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (2%)

oLonza Group AG (2%)

oUnited Parcel Service (2%)

oCatalent Inc. (1%)

oBioLife Solutions Inc. (1%)

oQuickSTAT (1%)

oBiocair Inc. (1%)

oPCI Pharma Services (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Cell And Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market include Avantor Sciences, Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Corning Incorporated, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Repligen Corporation, Saint-Gobain Life Sciences, Cytiva Life Science Ltd., Lonza Group AG, Nipro Corporation, Eppendorf SE, Miltenyi Biotec, Bio-Techne Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Terumo Corporation, 3M Company, Pall Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Charles River Laboratories International.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Cell And Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market include World Courier, United Parcel Service, DHL Group, FedEx Corporation, Cryoport Inc., Biocair Inc., QuickSTAT, PCI Pharma Services, Yourway Biopharma Services Company, Polar Express Transportation, Kuehne+Nagel, DB Schenker, GEODIS, XPO Logistics, Agility Logistics, Arvato Group, Movianto, Marken, SF Express, Lineage Logistics.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Cell And Gene Therapy Supply Chain/Logistics Market?

•Major end users in the cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market include Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Roche Holding AG, bluebird bio, CRISPR Therapeutics, Beam Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, Sana Biotechnology, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Autolus Therapeutics, 2seventy bio, Allogene Therapeutics, Fate Therapeutics, Orchard Therapeutics, uniQure N.V., Legend Biotech, Caribou Biosciences.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Strategic integrated logistics partnerships are transforming the cell and gene therapy supply chain/logistics market by improving temperature-controlled transportation, strengthening end-to-end therapy handling capabilities, and enabling secure global distribution of regenerative medicine products.

•Example: In June 2024, Cryoport Inc. partnered with Minaris Regenerative Medicine to provide fully integrated logistics and manufacturing services for regenerative medicine products and advanced cell and gene therapies.

•Its combined cryogenic logistics expertise, specialized transport containers, bio-storage capabilities, and regenerative medicine manufacturing services enhance supply chain reliability, support secure therapy handling, and improve global delivery efficiency for patient-specific treatments.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advanced Cryogenic Packaging Solutions Enhancing Therapy Stability And Transport Reliability

•Real-Time Shipment Monitoring Technologies Improving Supply Chain Visibility And Compliance

•Strategic Collaborations Strengthening End-To-End Regenerative Medicine Logistics Networks

•Automation And Digital Chain-Of-Custody Platforms Enhancing Personalized Therapy Traceability

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What’s included in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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