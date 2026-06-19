Vik Cars by Karina Mayer and Danylo Koshulynskyy Wins Silver A' Design Award

Vik Cars

Scenographic Automobile Museum Honored in A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Vik Cars, an automobile museum created by Karina Mayer and Danylo Koshulynskyy , as a Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is one of the highly respected international competitions recognizing excellence and innovation within the interior design field. This distinction acknowledges the merit of Vik Cars among a field of accomplished entries evaluated by an expert jury panel. The recognition positions the project as a notable example of considered spatial design that meets rigorous professional standards. For Karina Mayer and Danylo Koshulynskyy, the honor reflects a careful and disciplined approach to cultural exhibition design.The Silver A' Design Award for Vik Cars holds relevance beyond its creators, illustrating a meaningful shift in how cultural and exhibition spaces present high-value artifacts. The project responds to growing interest in experiential design, where lighting and spatial sequencing guide visitor perception. By treating light as the principal architectural material, the design aligns with current practices that prioritize restraint and adaptability. The hybrid model demonstrates how a private collection can become a functional public-facing cultural platform. Industry stakeholders and visitors alike benefit from a space that balances gallery aesthetics with practical event scenarios.Vik Cars occupies a 1500 square meter interior that serves as a scenographic frame for 32 rare automobiles spanning different eras. The design centers on a concept of architectural silence, where a minimalist shell allows the engineering details of each vehicle to take precedence. A bespoke linear LED system creates a rhythmic light narrative that highlights aerodynamic silhouettes and chrome textures. Perforated acoustic panels featuring parametric patterns add digital depth to the neutral background, while a rigorous graphic grid and floor markings structure circulation and define exhibition zones. Reception, lounge, and retail areas are integrated to support visitor flow, and specialized flooring and ventilation systems accommodate fully operational vintage vehicles.The Silver A' Design Award recognition may inform future work by Koshulynskyy and Mayer, reinforcing their architecture-led method of scenographic spatial storytelling. The honor serves as encouragement for the studio to continue exploring the dialogue between industrial heritage and modern experiential design. This acknowledgment supports further refinement of light-driven, adaptable cultural environments delivered within demanding timelines. The studio realized the entire facility in a record timeframe of sixty days, a benchmark that may guide future fast-track cultural projects.Team MembersVik Cars was designed by Karina Mayer and Danylo Koshulynskyy, who led the architectural concept, spatial planning, and material language, with Vision Lighting contributing the bespoke linear LED system that shapes the rhythmic light narrative throughout the museum.Interested parties may learn more about Vik Cars, view the design in detail, and discover further information about its designers at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Award.About Karina Mayer and Danylo KoshulynskyyKoshulynskyy and Mayer is an architecture and interior design studio founded in 2012 by Karina Mayer and Danylo Koshulynskyy, based in Lviv, Ukraine. The studio works on private residential and cultural projects across Europe, following an architecture-led approach where spatial planning, proportions, light, and materials are treated as a unified system. The practice focuses on long-term spatial solutions based on natural materials and clear geometry, avoiding trend-driven decisions. Koshulynskyy and Mayer provides a full-cycle service, from concept development and spatial strategy to detailed design and implementation control, with projects recognized by international awards and published in global design media.About VIK CarsThe VIK Cars Museum is a private collection dedicated to the preservation and celebration of automotive heritage and engineering excellence. The collection features a curated selection of rare and historically significant vehicles, reflecting a deep appreciation for the evolution of transport design. By showcasing these automotive masterpieces, VIK Cars documents the intersection of artistic expression and mechanical innovation. The museum project serves as a sophisticated architectural vessel designed to protect this legacy while providing an immersive experience for enthusiasts. As a private institution, VIK Cars prioritizes the meticulous restoration and professional presentation of its exhibits to ensure their cultural value is maintained for future generations.About Koshulynskyy and Mayer interior design studioKoshulynskyy and Mayer is a Ukrainian interior design studio specializing in architectural interiors, private residences, and cultural spaces, known for restrained aesthetics, scenographic thinking, and precise material language. Founded by architect Danilo Koshulynskyy and designer Karina Mayer, the studio works at the intersection of architecture, interior design, and spatial storytelling, treating space as a cultural framework rather than a decorative shell. The studio's design philosophy is rooted in the idea of architectural silence, creating spaces that reveal their content rather than compete with it through light, rhythm, and spatial sequencing. Their services span architectural interior design for private residences, cultural and museum interior design, exhibition and scenographic space design, hospitality and public interiors, heritage-sensitive design, design supervision, and turnkey projects from concept to realization. Based in Ukraine, the studio continues to contribute to contemporary European interior culture through projects that balance precision, restraint, and emotional depth.About the Silver A' Design Award RecognitionThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation within their field. This distinction acknowledges creations that are both aesthetically considered and highly functional, reflecting the designer's understanding and skill. Recipients are recognized for their contribution to advancing industry standards and the practice of design. In the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category, entries are evaluated against criteria including innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, lighting design proficiency, cultural relevance, sustainable practice, space optimization, and adaptability of design. The recognition highlights work that incorporates original innovations and benefits the everyday experience of those who encounter it.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. It welcomes a diverse range of participants, including independent visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, furniture manufacturers, and influential brands. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and assessed against pre-established evaluation criteria by a world-class jury panel comprising design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists, and academics. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried competition held across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries, driven by a philanthropic mission to recognize and promote superior projects that advance and benefit society to help create a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and submit their own projects at the following url: https://goldeninteriorawards.com

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