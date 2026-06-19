Awarded Year After Year: Travel + Leisure Honours the Iconic House Reef of Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives

Awarded Year After Year: Travel + Leisure Recognises the Exceptional House Reef of Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives

DUBAI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives by The Centara Collection is proud to announce its recognition as one of the Best House Reefs at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, reaffirming its position as one of the Maldives’ most celebrated marine destinations.Set within the renowned waters of South Ari Atoll and in close proximity to the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA), one of the Maldives' most ecologically significant protected marine regions, the resort is home to an extraordinary house reef that spans more than five times the size of the island itself. Just steps from the shore, guests can immerse themselves in a vibrant underwater world of thriving coral formations, abundant marine life, and unforgettable encounters that have made Machchafushi a favourite among snorkellers and divers alike.A defining feature of the reef is the iconic Kudhi Maa Shipwreck, a 52-metre sunken cargo vessel that has evolved into a flourishing marine habitat. Today, it stands as one of the resort's most distinctive underwater attractions, where schools of tropical fish, batfish, lionfish, and groupers have made their home, creating a remarkable underwater experience for divers and snorkellers.The award reflects not only the richness of the reef itself but also the exceptional marine adventures available at the resort. From snorkelling alongside whale sharks in the waters of South Ari Atoll to guided night snorkelling experiences, semi-submarine excursions, and explorations of the vibrant house reef, guests are invited to discover one of the Indian Ocean's most extraordinary marine ecosystems. The surrounding waters are also home to manta rays, turtles, reef sharks, and an abundance of marine species that make every encounter beneath the surface unique.“We are deeply honoured to once again be recognised as one of the Best House Reefs." said Francesco Pompilio, Cluster General Manager of Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives and Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives. "Our house reef is at the heart of the guest experience and one of the defining features of Machchafushi. This recognition reflects not only the extraordinary marine environment that surrounds us but also our ongoing commitment to preserving and sharing it with guests from around the world."This latest accolade further strengthens Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives' reputation as a leading destination for marine exploration in the Maldives, offering unparalleled access to the natural wonders of South Ari Atoll and unforgettable experiences beneath the surface.

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