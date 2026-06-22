Wellbees Raises $3.6M Series A Led by Qatar Development Bank to Accelerate Gulf Expansion

Melis Abacıoğlu Wellbees Logo

Qatar Development Bank leads the round as Wellbees opens its Qatar office and expands its AI-powered employee wellbeing platform across the Gulf.

QATAR, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellbees, an enterprise-focused, AI-powered employee wellbeing platform operating in over 100 countries and 38 languages, today announced it has raised a $3.6 million Series A investment round led by Qatar Development Bank (QDB).

The round also included participation from 212, A-typical Ventures, Arya VC, SABAH.fund., Sharks & Partners, and angel investors, while Sabancı Ventures continues as an existing investor.

The investment will support Wellbees’ continued expansion across the Gulf, including the opening of its new office in Qatar. The company plans to grow its regional team with a focus on software, product development, and AI capabilities.

Founded to help employees build better habits and lead better lives, Wellbees provides enterprise organizations with a holistic wellbeing platform covering physical, mental, emotional, social, financial, occupational, environmental, intellectual, and spiritual wellbeing. Its AI-powered experience personalizes wellbeing journeys for employees while giving employers measurable insights into engagement, resilience, and wellbeing outcomes.

The platform includes expert consultations, habit tracking, exercise, meditation, yoga, sleep and mood tracking, employee challenges, clubs, events, and analytics. Wellbees serves large-scale organizations through solutions including its holistic wellbeing platform, next-generation EAP, resilience programs, global challenge events, and tailored wellbeing plans.

With the opening of its newest office in Qatar, alongside established operations in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Türkiye, Wellbees is positioning itself as a leading enterprise wellbeing platform for organizations investing in workforce transformation.

“We are living through an era of polycrisis, where uncertainty is no longer temporary — it is becoming the environment people live and work in,” said Melis Abacıoğlu, CEO and Co-Founder of Wellbees. “According to Gallup, global employee engagement fell from 23% in 2023 to 21% in 2024, only the second decline in 12 years, while a significant share of employees continue to report high daily stress. Low engagement is estimated to cost the global economy $8.9 trillion, or 9% of global GDP. At the same time, Edelman’s Trust Barometer shows that business has become the most trusted institution, and employees increasingly look to their employer as one of the most credible sources of support. This is why wellbeing is no longer a benefit; it is becoming critical workplace infrastructure. The global corporate wellness market is already estimated at around $60 billion, and employers who want resilient, engaged, high-performing teams need measurable, personalized, and scalable solutions. With this investment and our new Qatar office, we are doubling down on the Gulf and strengthening our AI capabilities to become the go-to enterprise wellbeing solution in the region. This expansion is aligned with the region’s long-term vision for innovation, workforce development, and sustainable economic growth, including the goals outlined in Qatar National Vision 2030.”

The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report describes the current decade as shaped by rapid technological change, economic uncertainty, climate pressure, and conflict — reinforcing the need for organizations to support employees through sustained instability.

About Wellbees

Wellbees is an enterprise-focused, AI-powered employee wellbeing platform helping organizations support their people through personalized, measurable, and holistic wellbeing experiences. Operating in over 100 countries and 38 languages, Wellbees combines expert support, habit-building tools, social connection, analytics, and personalized wellbeing journeys to help employees build better habits and lead better lives.

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