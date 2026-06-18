Job Announcement: Deputy Clerk of District Court - Valley City/Jamestown

We understand that compensation isn’t a one-time discussion. Please see Compensation for more details on our compensation strategy.

The position is located in Valley City and requires periodic travel to Jamestown during work hours, using a state vehicle.

Candidates selected for an interview will be required to take typing and grammar tests.

If you would enjoy reviewing documents to determine conformity to court procedures and rules and are obsessed with details and accuracy, this opportunity may be right for you.

The Ideal Candidate:

Thrives in a highly structured, deadline-oriented, and fast-paced environment.

Enjoys applying many procedures and rules.

Pays strong attention to detail ensuring accuracy of work.

Gives excellent customer service.

Easily adapts to changes.

Shows initiative and dependability.

The Ideal Candidate Minimum Qualifications: