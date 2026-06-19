Nomad House by Ryoko Ogoshi Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Nomad House

Tokyo Residence Reinterprets a 40-Year-Old Concrete Home for Contemporary Nomadic Living

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Nomad House by Ryoko Ogoshi as a Silver A' Design Award winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. The A' Design Award is a highly respected international competition recognizing excellence and innovation across the interior design field. This designation places Nomad House among works carefully evaluated for their merit by an expert jury panel. The recognition acknowledges the project as an outstanding example of thoughtful residential design. For practitioners and the wider design community, the Silver A' Design Award represents a meaningful affirmation of professional accomplishment.Nomad House addresses an increasingly relevant question within the interior industry: how an existing residential structure can be adapted for contemporary urban living through spatial reorganization rather than superficial renovation. The project responds to a client who has lived across multiple cities and continues to travel, framing the home as a place of return between journeys. By reinterpreting an aging reinforced concrete residence, the design demonstrates a sustainable approach that values latent potential over new construction. This emphasis on revealing rather than adding aligns with broader movements toward considered, resourceful renovation. For users and stakeholders, the result offers a model of how constraints can be transformed into spatial opportunities.The design establishes a layered spatial sequence that transitions from openness to intimacy. The upper floor is conceived as a continuous, light-filled living space, while more private functions are embedded within the lower levels and basement. A private bar space in the basement introduces a contrasting, introspective layer, reinforcing the multiplicity of spatial experiences. By carefully removing existing layers instead of adding new elements, the project reveals the latent spatial potential of the original concrete structure. Building services are integrated within the structural framework, resulting in a refined and cohesive architectural expression.The recognition granted through the Silver A' Design Award may encourage continued exploration of renovation strategies that prioritize spatial depth and atmosphere within architectural limits. For Ryoko Ogoshi, the acknowledgment serves as motivation to further refine an approach that integrates structure, building services, and interior planning into a unified whole. The project illustrates how detailed on-site investigation and structural assessment can inform thoughtful transformation, offering insights that may guide future work and inspire others within the field.Interested parties may learn more about Nomad House, view its details, and explore the work of its designer at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Award.About Ryoko OgoshiRyoko Ogoshi is a Japan-based architect and interior designer known for her refined sensibility and strong command of color. She approaches each project as a unified narrative, seamlessly integrating architecture and interior design, and designs interiors as if directing a film. By carefully imagining time, atmosphere, and the people who inhabit each space, she orchestrates materials, light, and shadow with precision. Her work spans private residences, vacation homes, and cultural projects, creating spaces that are quietly luxurious and deeply memorable.About the Silver A' Design Award RecognitionThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for raising industry standards through accomplished work that balances aesthetic quality with strong functionality. Evaluation considers criteria including innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design, sustainable practice, cultural relevance, and attention to detail. The designation reflects notable technical skill, original thinking, and considered creativity. Works granted this recognition contribute meaningfully to the advancement of design practice and to improving everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. It welcomes a diverse range of participants, including independent designers, leading agencies, innovative companies, furniture manufacturers, and established brands. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and assessed against pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international juried competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries. Driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, its ultimate aim is to recognize and promote superior projects that benefit the global community and help create a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore the jury, view past laureates, and submit their own projects at the following url: https://interiordesignawards.net

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