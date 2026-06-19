Atlanta Findings Company Expands Premium Lineup of Beads, Clasps, and Designer Findings

Premium Jewelry Findings & Beads

Broader collections give professional jewelry designers and artisans more expertly crafted components in one place.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta Findings Company, a trusted U.S. supplier of jewelry findings and beads, today announced a major expansion of its premium product lineup. The company has significantly broadened its catalog of beads, clasps, and designer findings, giving professional designers, retailers, and independent makers a wider, higher-quality selection to support their work.

A Broader Range of Beads

The expanded lineup spans an extensive range of beads designed to support both intricate detail work and bold, contemporary statement pieces. New and expanded collections include bead sets curated for color harmony, decorative bead caps, structured tube beads, versatile spacer beads, sleek disc beads, classic round beads, faceted nugget beads, and crisp cube beads, giving designers a coordinated foundation for nearly any project.

Clasps and Essential Findings

On the clasp side, the lineup now features toggle clasps, magnetic clasps, lobster clasps, box clasps, and hook clasps, closures engineered for security, ease of use, and a refined finished look. Essential findings round out the catalog, including earwires, headpins, decorative buttons, charms and connectors, and link chains, giving designers everything needed to take a project from concept to completion in one place.

What This Means for Designers, Retailers & Etsy Sellers

For working jewelry designers, reliable access to quality materials is essential. With Atlanta Findings Company’s expanded lineup, customers can:

Shop a wider selection — a deeper catalog of professionally crafted beads, clasps, and findings across more styles and categories.

Source from one place — fewer separate vendors to manage, saving time while keeping a cohesive look across a project.

Count on consistent quality — components selected and crafted to meet the standards of working professionals.

Quality and Consistency at the Core

Every product in the expanded lineup is selected and crafted with attention to durability, finish, and design versatility. The bead sets, in particular, are matched for color consistency and creative flexibility, allowing designers to begin a project with a coordinated foundation already in place, whether crafting a delicate beaded bracelet or a bold statement necklace.

A Commitment to Jewelry Makers

Our customers are professionals who care deeply about the quality of every component they use," said Arun Yadav, Founder of Atlanta Findings Company.

This expansion reflects our commitment to giving designers and artisans dependable, beautifully made findings they can build their work on — all from a single trusted source.

The newly expanded collections are available now at atlantafindingscompany.com, where customers can browse by category and explore the full range of beads, clasps, and designer findings.

About Atlanta Findings Company

Atlanta Findings Company supplies expertly crafted jewelry findings and beads trusted by professional designers and artisans across the United States. The company offers a comprehensive catalog of beads, clasps, and designer findings, all selected to help jewelry makers elevate their craft. To explore the full range of collections, visit https://atlantafindingscompany.com

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