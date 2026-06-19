Ten by Ikuyo Nakama Wins Silver in A' Architecture Awards

Ten

A' Design Award Recognizes Ten, an Okinawa Residence Uniting Climate, Garden, and Architecture

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Ten, a residential house designed by Ikuyo Nakama , as a Silver winner in the Architecture , Building and Structure Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's highly respected and well-recognized accolades in the field of architecture and design, conferred following a rigorous evaluation conducted by an expert jury panel. This recognition acknowledges the considered approach embodied in Ten, a private residence located in Okinawa, Japan. The Silver A' Design Award designation reflects the quality and thoughtfulness present in the work, situating it among notable contributions to contemporary residential architecture.The acknowledgment of Ten holds relevance for the architecture industry and for clients seeking climate-responsive living environments. As the profession increasingly prioritizes passive design and environmental sensitivity, Ten demonstrates how architecture may respond to subtropical conditions without dependence on mechanical systems. The project aligns with growing industry attention to energy efficiency, durability, and continuity with place. For homeowners and practitioners alike, it offers a practical model in which environmental constraints become spatial opportunities. This approach supports both occupant comfort and long-term resilience.Ten employs the existing garden as a spatial and climatic device, preserving long-cherished greenery as a core element shaping the architecture. Responding to Okinawa's intense solar radiation, high humidity, and frequent typhoons, the house integrates layered courtyards, terraces, and deep eaves to form a three-dimensional passive system that enhances natural ventilation and solar control. A reinforced concrete structure, combined with local materials such as stone and timber, provides durability and thermal stability suited to the subtropical climate. Climatic analysis of wind paths, solar angles, and seasonal change informed the architectural configuration. These layered spaces mediate between interior and exterior, transforming environmental conditions into a sense of quiet, enduring quality.The recognition of Ten through the Silver A' Design Award may inform future projects by reinforcing the value of climate-responsive and landscape-integrated design. The achievement provides encouragement for Ikuyo Nakama Architect and Associates to continue exploring passive strategies adaptable to subtropical and other demanding climates. By demonstrating how architecture, climate, and garden can function as a unified system, the project contributes to a broader dialogue regarding sustainable residential design. This recognition serves as motivation for continued exploration and refinement.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website.About Ikuyo NakamaIkuyo Nakama is an architect based in Okinawa, Japan, leading Ikuyo Nakama Architect and Associates. The practice explores quiet architecture rooted in climate, landscape, and memory. Each project is shaped through a deep reading of place, seeking a sense of beauty that lies beyond what is immediately visible. Rather than pursuing expression, the studio aims to create spaces that resonate with time, atmosphere, and human experience.About Ikuyo Nakama Architect/AssociatesIkuyo Nakama Architect and Associates is an architecture studio based in Okinawa, Japan. The practice explores quiet architecture rooted in climate, landscape, and memory. Each project is shaped through a deep reading of place, seeking a sense of beauty that lies beyond what is immediately visible. Rather than pursuing expression, the studio aims to create spaces that resonate with time, atmosphere, and human experience.About the Silver A' Design Award RecognitionThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in both form and function. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to advancing industry standards and the practice of design, often through original technical solutions and considered spatial outcomes. Within the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category, evaluations consider criteria including innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, functional efficiency, material selection, use of natural light, resilience to weather, and integration with surroundings. The designation reflects a high level of professional skill and a measured commitment to user comfort, energy efficiency, and cultural sensitivity. Works granted this recognition are regarded as notable examples that benefit their field and the communities they serve.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a highly esteemed competition that welcomes a wide range of participants, including architects, engineering firms, construction companies, and influential brands across the architecture and design fields. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer-review process, assessed against pre-established criteria by an international jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, academics, and journalists. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried competition held across all industries, open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior projects that advance and benefit society, guided by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore the jury, review past laureates, and submit their own projects at the following url: https://architectureartdesign.com

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