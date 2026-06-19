Alvorada by Larissa Sanches Wins Silver in A' Furniture Design Awards

Alvorada

Sculptural Armchair Inspired by the Calm of Dawn Receives International Recognition for Furniture Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Alvorada, an armchair designed by Larissa Sanches , as a Silver winner in the Furniture Design category. The A' Furniture Design Award is one of the highly respected and well-recognized accolades in the field of furniture design, presented following a rigorous evaluation process conducted by an international jury panel. This recognition acknowledges Alvorada as an outstanding example of good design, a work that translates the sensory atmosphere of dawn into a contemplative seating experience. The distinction places the design among a select group of works celebrated for their merit within the furniture industry. The award underscores the value of thoughtful, research-driven design in contemporary furniture practice.The recognition of Alvorada holds relevance for the broader furniture industry, where biophilic principles and well-being oriented design continue to shape consumer expectations and design priorities. The armchair responds to a growing interest in furniture that supports mental restoration and a sense of balance within domestic environments. By combining organic references with ergonomic precision, the design aligns with current trends that view the home as a place of refuge and presence. For users, the piece offers tactile comfort and supportive ergonomics, while for the industry it demonstrates how natural inspiration can be translated into functional seating. The design illustrates a practical fusion of emotional meaning and everyday utility.Alvorada distinguishes itself through the fusion of a sculptural laminated wooden shell with an integrated upholstered interior, generating a continuous transition between structure and comfort. The rounded and overlapping laminated wooden shells recall distant mountains on the horizon, embracing a light and generous upholstery finished in boucle fabric. Solid wood legs are integrated directly into the shell, while a matching ottoman extends ergonomic support and reinforces visual lightness. The laminated construction, achieved through CNC-cut veneers and mold pressing, enables the double-curved geometry while maintaining structural continuity and controlled thickness. Together these elements redefine everyday seating as an experience of pause, balance and well-being.The Silver A' Design Award recognition may serve as a foundation for future exploration within Larissa Sanches's practice, encouraging continued study of biophilia, narrative and material innovation in furniture design. The acknowledgment offers motivation to further develop concept-driven pieces that articulate form, comfort and atmosphere. It also reinforces the value of research that bridges natural references with ergonomic analysis. This recognition may inspire ongoing efforts to advance designs that contribute meaningfully to contemporary living environments.Interested parties may learn more about the design, view its features and contact the designer for further information at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Award.About Larissa SanchesLarissa Sanches is a Brazilian authorial furniture designer based in Sao Paulo whose practice is grounded in communication, narrative construction and the symbolic dimension of design. With a degree in Journalism and specialization in 3D illustration, interior and furniture design, she develops concept-driven pieces that articulate form, usability and meaning through observation and research. Influenced by branding, semiotics and a deep connection to the arts, music, architecture and biophilic design, her work explores the relationship between people and the signs that shape their world. Each piece is conceived as a carrier of story and presence, fulfilling a function while becoming part of personal and emotional landscapes.About Larissa Sanches Design PracticeLarissa Sanches is a Brazilian authorial furniture designer based in Sao Paulo. Her work is guided by a communication-driven approach in which furniture is understood as a carrier of identity, meaning and narrative. She develops concept-led pieces that articulate form, function and symbolic value. Her projects explore the relationship between people, objects and contemporary living environments.About the Silver A' Design Award RecognitionThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation through both aesthetic and functional merit. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to advancing industry standards and the practice of design, reflecting considerable expertise, talent and creativity. In the Furniture Design category, evaluations consider criteria such as innovative use of material, ergonomic comfort, aesthetic appeal, functionality and usability, durability and longevity, environmental sustainability, originality and creativity, production efficiency, space optimization, adaptive design, cultural relevance, inclusive design, technological integration, material exploration, user experience enhancement, craftsmanship excellence, design versatility, safety considerations, cost-effectiveness and market potential. The designation reflects a notable level of accomplishment and a positive impact on everyday life. It highlights works that advance the boundaries of design through technical and artistic quality.About A' Design AwardThe A' Furniture Design Award is a well-regarded furniture competition that welcomes a diverse range of participants, including furniture designers, design agencies, companies, manufacturers and brands operating within the furniture and interior design industries. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer-review process and assessed against pre-established criteria by an international jury panel composed of design professionals, furniture industry experts, journalists and academics. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance the world through the power of good design. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried competition held across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore the jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at the following url: https://furnituredesignaward.net

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