Hydrogen Powered Transport Market Competitive Landscape, Leading Players, Growth Opportunities, and Future Outlook  

Hydrogen Powered Transport Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company's Hydrogen Powered Transport Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The hydrogen powered transport market is dominated by the presence of established automotive manufacturers, hydrogen fuel technology developers, commercial vehicle OEMs, and energy infrastructure companies focused on advancing zero-emission mobility solutions. Companies are emphasizing fuel cell efficiency improvements, long-range transportation capabilities, lightweight hydrogen storage systems, rapid refueling technologies, and integration of hydrogen-powered drivetrains across buses, trucks, rail, and maritime applications to strengthen market competitiveness. Focus on decarbonization of heavy-duty transport, operational efficiency for long-haul mobility, expansion of hydrogen mobility corridors, and compliance with evolving clean transportation regulations continues to shape strategic developments across the market. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking investment opportunities, technological advancements, and strategic collaborations within the expanding hydrogen-based transportation ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Hydrogen Powered Transport Market?

•According to our research, Hyundai Motor Group led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The company’s hydrogen mobility business, which is directly involved in the hydrogen powered transport market, offers a diversified portfolio of hydrogen fuel cell trucks, buses, commercial mobility platforms, and hydrogen logistics solutions that support long-distance transport efficiency, zero-emission fleet operations, energy diversification, and sustainable mobility deployment across regional and international transportation networks.

Who Are The Major Players In The Hydrogen Powered Transport Market?

Major companies operating in the hydrogen powered transport market are Hyundai Motor Group, Toyota Motor Corporation, BMW, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., General Motors Company, Volvo Group AB, Cummins Inc., Volkswagen Group, Plug Power Inc., Nikola Corporation, Kia Corporation, SAIC Motor Corporation, Tata Motors Limited, Ballard Power Systems, Groupe Renault, Yutong Bus Co., Ltd., Beiqi Foton Motor Co. Ltd., Mazda Motor Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, FuelCell Energy, Inc., ZeroAvia Inc., Hyperion Motors, Tevva Motors Ltd., PACCAR Inc., Hyzon Motors Inc., ULEMCo Limited.

How Concentrated Is The Hydrogen Powered Transport Market?

•The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 7% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects evolving infrastructure and technology integration challenges, influenced by the need for advanced hydrogen storage systems, fuel distribution logistics, cross-sector mobility integration, and large-scale investment in hydrogen-powered transportation platforms. Leading players such as Hyundai Motor Group, Toyota Motor Corporation, BMW, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., General Motors Company, Volvo Group AB, Cummins Inc., Volkswagen Group, and Plug Power Inc. hold notable market shares through diversified hydrogen mobility portfolios, strategic technology alliances, commercial transport deployments, and ongoing advancements in hydrogen propulsion, onboard storage, and fleet-scale transportation solutions. As demand for sustainable freight movement, clean public transportation, industrial decarbonization, and long-range zero-emission mobility increases, technology development, infrastructure partnerships, and expansion of hydrogen transport ecosystems are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oHyundai Motor Group (1%)

oToyota Motor Corporation (1%)

oBMW (1%)

oMercedes-Benz Group AG (1%)

oHonda Motor Co. Ltd. (0.5%)

oGeneral Motors Company (0.5%)

oVolvo Group AB (0.4%)

oCummins Inc. (0.4%)

oVolkswagen Group (0.4%)

oPlug Power Inc. (0.3%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Hydrogen Powered Transport Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the hydrogen powered transport market include Air Liquide, Linde plc, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., Johnson Matthey, BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Corporation, 3M Company, Umicore, Cummins Inc., Reliance Industries Limited, Adani New Industries Limited.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Hydrogen Powered Transport Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the hydrogen powered transport market include Iwatani Corporation, Messer Group GmbH, Marubeni Corporation, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Corporation, ENGIE SA, Sinopec, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Petronas, Repsol S.A., Gas Malaysia Berhad.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Hydrogen Powered Transport Market?

•Major end users in the hydrogen powered transport market include Hyundai Motor Group, Toyota Motor Corporation, BMW, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., General Motors Company, Volvo Group AB, Volkswagen Group, Nikola Corporation, Kia Corporation, SAIC Motor Corporation, Tata Motors Limited, Groupe Renault, Yutong Bus Co., Ltd., Beiqi Foton Motor Co. Ltd., Mazda Motor Corporation, ZeroAvia Inc., Tevva Motors Ltd., PACCAR Inc., ULEMCo Limited.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Hydrogen fuel cell truck deployment initiatives are transforming the hydrogen powered transport market by accelerating zero-emission freight mobility, strengthening hydrogen infrastructure development, and supporting long-haul commercial transportation decarbonization.

•Example: In January 2026, Volvo Group AB, along with Hyundai Motor Group, Scania Pilot Partner, and Hyliko expanded the H2Accelerate TRUCKS project to deploy 125 hydrogen fuel cell trucks across six European countries.

•Its large-scale hydrogen truck deployment, high-capacity hydrogen refueling infrastructure, and integration of 700-bar hydrogen storage systems enhance long-distance transport efficiency, support clean freight operations, and strengthen the commercial adoption of hydrogen-powered heavy-duty transportation solutions.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advanced Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems Enhancing Long-Haul Transport Efficiency

•Strategic Collaborations Accelerating Hydrogen Mobility Infrastructure Expansion

•Development Of Liquid Hydrogen Storage Technologies Supporting Heavy-Duty Applications

•Increasing Investments In Hydrogen-Powered Commercial Fleet Deployment

•Expansion Of Zero-Emission Hydrogen Rail And Maritime Transportation Solutions

Access The Detailed Hydrogen Powered Transport Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hydrogenpowered-transport-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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