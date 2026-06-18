Attorney General Rayfield Secures $7 Million Settlement from Property Management Company Over Rent-Fixing Scheme

Attorney General Dan Rayfield announced a $7 million settlement with LivCor, LLC (LivCor), one of the property management companies named as a defendant in ongoing antitrust litigation against software company RealPage.

The settlement, reached in collaboration with a bipartisan coalition of nine attorneys general, resolves allegations that LivCor used RealPage’s revenue management system to align rental prices with competing landlords by illegally sharing and gathering confidential pricing information. This alleged conduct interfered with the normal competitive process and enabled landlords to keep prices higher, even in conditions when landlords naturally would lower prices.

“These companies used software to manipulate the rental market and keep prices climbing—and Oregon families paid the price,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “Landlords don’t get to outsource collusion to an algorithm and call it business as usual.”

Under today’s settlement, subject to court approval, LivCor also agrees to not use software offered by any company that uses competitively sensitive information to align rent prices and agrees to cooperate in the ongoing prosecution of RealPage and other defendant landlords. This is the second settlement reached by the states in this litigation; in November 2025, Attorney General Rayfield announced a $7 million settlement with Greystar, another defendant.

RealPage uses algorithmic models to recommend price increases to subscribers. As alleged the January 2025 complaint, LivCor and other landlords, including five co-defendants, shared competitively sensitive data to generate pricing recommendations using RealPage’s algorithms. LivCor and other landlords discussed competitively sensitive topics — including pricing strategies, rents, and selected parameters for RealPage’s software — directly with each other.

As alleged the January 2025 complaint landlords also understood that their nonpublic data would be used to recommend prices not just for their own units, but also for competitors who use the programs, and agreed to provide this information because they understood they would benefit from the information of their rivals. In other words, RealPage knew what competing landlords were charging and could increase rental profits by using that information to recommend landlords set or raise their prices uniformly, thereby eliminating competition, and leaving renters no choice but to pay artificially high prices.

In Oregon LivCor managed approximately 1,649 multifamily rental properties that used RealPage’s pricing software.

Today’s settlement, subject to court approval, requires LivCor to pay $7 million to the states. LivCor must also:

Cease use of any revenue management software that uses competitors’ nonpublic pricing data to generate rent recommendations. LivCor has stopped using RealPage software.

Refrain from sharing competitively sensitive pricing information with rival landlords or property managers.

Establish an antitrust compliance and training program.

Accept a court-appointed monitor if it uses a third-party pricing algorithm that is not certified pursuant to the terms of the consent decree.

Cooperate fully with the states’ ongoing litigation against RealPage and remaining defendants.

Litigation against RealPage and the remaining property management defendants, Camden, Pinnacle, and Willow Bridge is ongoing.

In securing this settlement, Attorney General Rayfield joins the attorneys general of North Carolina, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, and Tennessee.