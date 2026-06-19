A row of Thuja Green Giant arborvitae transforms an open backyard into a more private and inviting outdoor retreat. Fast-growing and evergreen, these trees provide natural screening and year-round beauty for homeowners. Vinca minor is a popular low-maintenance groundcover plant valued for its evergreen foliage, spreading habit, and violet-blue blooms. Often used for erosion control, weed suppression, and landscaping beneath trees and shrubs. A colorful planting of Coreopsis showcases the beauty of low-maintenance perennial gardens. Known for their extended bloom season, drought tolerance, and pollinator-friendly flowers, these coreopsis varieties bring reliable color to sunny landscapes.

TreeCityNursery.com Introduces a Simpler Way to Shop for Landscape Plants and Garden Favorites

Many people know what they want their landscape to do, but they aren't always sure which plants will get them there. We created TreeCityNursery.com to make their plant selection easier and faster.” — Cheryl Jones, President of Greenwood Nursery Inc.

MCMINNVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Choosing plants for a landscape project should be exciting—not overwhelming.Yet many homeowners find themselves sorting through hundreds of plant options while trying to answer a much simpler question:"What is the best plant for my situation?"Whether the goal is creating privacy, adding shade, attracting pollinators, solving a difficult landscape challenge, or simply making a yard more beautiful, finding the right plants can quickly become confusing.That's the problem TreeCityNursery.com was created to solve.The newly launched website offers a simpler, solution-based approach to shopping for landscape plants. Rather than overwhelming visitors with endless choices, TreeCityNursery.com helps homeowners and gardeners discover plants based on the results they want to achieve."Many people know what they want their landscape to do, but they aren't always sure which plants will get them there," said Cheryl Jones. "We created TreeCityNursery.com to make plant selection easier, more enjoyable, and more approachable for homeowners and gardeners."Visitors can explore collections organized around common landscaping goals, including:• Pollinator and Wildlife Favorites• Curated Curb AppealAnd, Best Balcony and Patio PlantsThe website features carefully selected trees, shrubs, perennials, vines, and groundcovers plants chosen for their performance, beauty, and versatility in home landscapes.Instead of asking shoppers to become plant experts, TreeCityNursery.com helps connect them with proven solutions for real-world gardening needs.The launch reflects a growing interest among homeowners who want practical guidance and curated recommendations rather than spending hours comparing plant varieties.Visitors can explore the new website and discover landscape solutions at TreeCityNursery.com.About TreeCityNursery.comTreeCityNursery.com is an online gardening resource and shopping destination designed to help homeowners and gardeners find plants based on their landscaping goals. Through carefully curated plant collections and practical gardening guidance, the website makes it easier to select plants that bring beauty, function, and enjoyment to outdoor spaces.For additional information, visit TreeCityNursery.com.Media Contact:Cheryl JonesGreenwoodNursery.comTreeCityNursery.com is operated by Greenwood Nursery, Inc., an online nursery serving gardeners and homeowners since 1978.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.