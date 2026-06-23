XOP Networks and Patton Electronics Announce Strategic Partnership for delivering Mission Critical Communications

Joint solution enables mission critical communication infrastructure for command and control, public safety, airport and AFB's crash phone deployments.

By integrating our emergency management and notification platforms with Patton’s Tone Commander secure endpoints, we are delivering next-generation of mission critical command-and-control capability.” — Sudhir Gupta, CEO XOP Networks

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XOP Networks , a US based leading provider of mission-critical emergency communication and notification platforms, and Patton Electronics , a US based manufacturer of highly secure SIP communications endpoints, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver advanced Command & Control solutions for Emergency Management.The combined solution integrates XOP Networks’ emergency communications and notification platforms—including Ringdown Firebar Conference Server (RFCS) and Universal Service Node (USN)—with Patton’s Tone Commander portfolio of U.S.-designed and manufactured secure SIP end instruments.Together, the companies address the growing need for secure, interoperable, and highly reliable communications systems across Federal, State, and Local Government agencies, as well as critical infrastructure sectors such as nuclear power plants, utilities, and industrial operations. The joint solution delivers a flexible command-and-control architecture that supports both segregated emergency communication environments, and integrated deployments along side Unified Communications (voice, video, collaboration, and notification systems).This hybrid approach enables organizations to modernize legacy emergency communications while maintaining deterministic performance and operational simplicity where it matters most.At the core of the solution is XOP Networks’ ability to instantly connect responders through ringdown and firebar conferencing, combined with Patton Tone Commander endpoints that deliver purpose-built, secure, and deterministic communication capabilities. These endpoints are designed not as modified commercial devices, but as native secure platforms aligned with mission-critical operational and security requirements.Key capabilities of the joint offering include:• True Command & Control communications with instant, one-touch ringdown coordination.• U.S. designed, developed, and manufactured end points, means the products are inherently secure, protected against supply-related foreign influence, tampering etc. and the platforms are readily adaptable to new regulations and cyber standards.• FIPS-140 encrypted security capabilities and hardened endpoint architecture.• Next-generation E911 (NG911) support, including HELD-based location services to improve response accuracy for PSAPs and first responders.• Open SIP interoperability, enabling integration across multiple platforms without vendor lock-in.“These are not just communications tools—they are operational systems where failure is not an option,” said Sudhir Gupta, CEO of XOP Networks. “By integrating our emergency management and notification platforms with Patton’s Tone Commander secure endpoints, we are delivering next-generation of mission critical command-and-control equipment that supports both legacy and modern environments without compromise.”The solution is purpose-built for environments where communications are part of the security architecture itself, including:• Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs)• Public Safety and NG911 deployments• Military and Federal command environments• Industrial and high-risk infrastructure facilities• Airfield and flight operations, including crash phone and firebar systems“Traditional emergency communication systems are fragmented, often relying on legacy devices or adapted enterprise endpoints,” said Burton Patton, Executive Vice President, Patton. “Together with XOP Networks, we are delivering a unified, secure Command & Control platform—designed from the ground up—to operate consistently across all environments while meeting the highest standards for security, interoperability, and operational reliability.”

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