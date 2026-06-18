More land released at Huntingfield

18 June 2026 Kerry Vincent, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport

The latest release of land at Huntingfield are now for sale.

The 13 lots in the next stage have been released today, with three being retained for social and affordable housing and ten lots being sold as house and land packages.

These packages will be delivered by builders Cunic Homes and Ronald Young & Co.

Minister for Housing and Planning, Kerry Vincent, said it was pleasing to see the Huntingfield land releases roll out.

“There is strong interest in purchasing land and homes at Huntingfield, with the first lots already settled and construction starting on the first homes,” Minister Vincent said.

“We will continue to deliver more housing opportunities for Tasmanians.

“The Tasmanian Government is committed to helping more Tasmanians realise their dream of home ownership.”

An additional 40 lots are due to be released by the end of the year and will include a mix of vacant land and house-and-land packages, giving buyers flexible options for owning their own home.

These first stages of land release are the beginning of over 450 lots at Huntingfield.

Home ownership assistance is available to buyers through our successful MyHome Shared Equity Program, which reduces the upfront and ongoing costs of building and owning a home.

The Government has also commenced a process to finalise the specific planning zones for the Huntingfield development through a final Housing Land Supply Order. Since inception, the Huntingfield masterplan has been updated and requires minor changes to certain areas of the site to allow harmony between local business and residential zones.

“We're making small updates to the masterplan, including specific road and boundary locations. There is no impact on the number of homes being delivered, nor the provision of services,” Minister Vincent said.

For more information on the new lots, participating builders and home ownership assistance, including MyHome and the First Home Owner Grant, visit the Huntingfield land release website.