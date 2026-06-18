Feedback sought to further inform practical horticulture regulations

18 June 2026 Gavin Pearce, Minister for Primary Industries and Water

Following extensive engagement with community and industry, the Tasmanian Government has today released a revised draft of the Primary Produce Safety (Horticulture Produce) Regulations for consultation.

Minister for Primary Industries and Water, Gavin Pearce, said the Government is taking it’s time to ensure we get this right.

“We’ve heard the community loud and clear,” Minister Pearce said.

“These revised regulations take a practical approach, ensuring we make national standards fit the Tasmanian context – not the other way around.

“We’re aiming to deliver a flexible, proportionate system that supports safe food production while reducing unnecessary cost and duplication for our growers.

“The regulations also incorporate a proposed tiered model where the requirement for accreditation, fees payable and regulatory food safety audits are proportionate to the scale of production.

“This ensures our small backyard growers aren’t having to cop unfair or unnecessary fee increases for sharing their homegrown produce with their communities.”

Consultation is now open on the revised regulations until Thursday 30 July, with implementation of the regulations and standards planned for late 2026.

More information and to have your say, go to nre.tas.gov.au/HortRegs