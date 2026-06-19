Record grant funding boosts waste recovery and economic growth

19 June 2026 Guy Barnett, Minister for Environment and Climate Change

More than $10 million will be delivered to 30 infrastructure projects supporting the waste and resource recovery sector in Tasmania.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Guy Barnett, said that the grants support an industry that plays a growing role in the State’s economy and regional employment.

“This year’s High Priority Infrastructure Grants Round 3 successful projects were selected through an independent, competitive assessment process by the Tasmanian Waste and Resource Recovery Board and attracted a record number of applications from councils, industry and community organisations,” Minister Barnett said.

“This strong demand reflects the success of the program to date and the increasing confidence in the waste recovery sector as an emerging driver of economic activity.

“The grants will support eight projects in the South of the State, 10 in the North, and 12 in the North-West.

“These initiatives are expected to divert 64,416 tonnes of material from landfill per annum – transforming waste in valuable inputs for reuse and reprocessing.

“We have built on this momentum by doubling our investment from $5 million to more than $10 million, supporting initiatives that will reduce waste, increase recycling and keep valuable resources in productive use in our economy.

“Importantly, this funding is leveraging significant co-investment from industry, with this round nearing $15 million of projects helping to grow local businesses, create jobs and strengthen Tasmania’s circular economy.”

Tasmanian Waste and Resource Recovery Board Chair Pam Allan said she was thrilled to announce the successful applicants from this round of the High Priority Infrastructure Program.

“Waste and resource recovery is not just an environmental priority, it is an increasingly important part of Tasmania’s economy, supporting local industry, regional jobs and new market opportunities,” Ms Allan said.

“These grants will support significant diversion outcomes in priority waste streams such as construction and demolition materials, industrial waste and tyres.

“They will also boost strategic investment in the circular economy, including plastics processing, organics recovery and reuse systems.”

A full list of successful applicants is available on the Tasmanian Waste and Resource Recovery Board website: https://wrr.tas.gov.au/