Osteoarthritis Market To Reach $11.84 Billion By 2030 Driven By Expanding Industry Demand

Osteoarthritis Market Report 2026_Segments Osteoarthritis Regional Share 2026 Osteoarthritis Drivers & Restraints Market 2026

The Business Research Company's Osteoarthritis Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Osteoarthritis market to surpass $12 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $138 billion by 2030, with Osteoarthritis to represent around 9% of the parent market. Within the broader Pharmaceuticals industry, which is expected to be $2,496 billion by 2030, the Osteoarthritis market is estimated to account for nearly 0.5% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Osteoarthritis Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the osteoarthritis market in 2030, valued at $4.3 billion. The market is expected to grow from $2.8 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rising aging population, increasing prevalence of obesity and joint-related disorders, strong availability of advanced treatment options, growing adoption of minimally invasive orthopedic procedures, expanding healthcare expenditure, and increasing awareness regarding early diagnosis and long-term management of osteoarthritis across the USA and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Osteoarthritis Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the osteoarthritis market in 2030, valued at $4.0 billion. The market is expected to grow from $2.7 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing demand for pain management therapies, rising adoption of biologics and regenerative medicine treatments, growing number of osteoarthritis-related hospital visits, expanding investments in orthopedic research and innovation, increasing utilization of advanced diagnostic imaging technologies, and continuous expansion of specialized musculoskeletal care centers across the country.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Osteoarthritis Market In 2030?

The osteoarthritis market is segmented by treatment into medication, surgery, and therapy. The medication market will be the largest segment of the osteoarthritis market segmented by treatment, accounting for 47% or $6 billion of the total in 2030. The medication market will be supported by the increasing use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and corticosteroids, rising adoption of disease-modifying osteoarthritis drugs under development, growing preference for non-invasive treatment approaches, increasing accessibility of prescription and over-the-counter pain relief products, advancements in targeted biologic therapies, and growing patient demand for long-term symptom management solutions.

The osteoarthritis market is segmented by diagnosis into imaging and joint fluid analysis.

The osteoarthritis market is segmented by route of administration into parenteral route, topical route, and oral route.

The osteoarthritis market is segmented by disease type into knee osteoarthritis, spine osteoarthritis, foot and ankle osteoarthritis, shoulder osteoarthritis, and hand osteoarthritis.

The osteoarthritis market is segmented by end-user into hospitals and medical institutes.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Osteoarthritis Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the osteoarthritis market leading up to 2030 is 10%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Osteoarthritis Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global osteoarthritis market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to increase prevalence of osteoarthritis and aging populations, accelerate obesity and lifestyle-related risk factors, and strengthen advancements in treatment technologies and innovative therapies across orthopedic healthcare ecosystems.

Rising Prevalence Of Osteoarthritis And Aging Population - The rising prevalence of osteoarthritis and aging population is expected to become a key growth driver for the osteoarthritis market by 2030. The growing global elderly population is significantly increasing the number of individuals affected by degenerative joint disorders, particularly osteoarthritis. As aging weakens cartilage structure and joint flexibility, the demand for long-term treatment and pain management solutions continues to rise. This trend is encouraging healthcare providers to expand orthopedic care services and adopt advanced therapeutic approaches to improve patient mobility and quality of life. Additionally, increasing awareness regarding early diagnosis and disease management is supporting higher treatment adoption rates among aging populations. As a result, the rising prevalence of osteoarthritis and aging population is anticipated to contribute to 2.2% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Obesity And Lifestyle-Related Risk Factors - The increasing obesity and lifestyle-related risk factors are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the osteoarthritis market by 2030. Rising obesity levels and sedentary lifestyles are contributing to increased stress on weight-bearing joints, leading to a higher incidence of osteoarthritis globally. Excess body weight accelerates cartilage degeneration and increases the likelihood of chronic joint pain and mobility limitations, thereby driving demand for medical intervention and rehabilitation services. In addition, changing lifestyle habits and reduced physical activity levels are further intensifying the burden of musculoskeletal disorders among both elderly and middle-aged populations. This growing patient pool is encouraging healthcare systems to strengthen osteoarthritis treatment capabilities through improved diagnostics and therapeutic offerings. Consequently, the increasing obesity and lifestyle-related risk factors are projected to contribute to around 1.9% annual growth in the market.

Advancements In Treatment Technologies And Innovative Therapies - The advancements in treatment technologies and innovative therapies are expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the osteoarthritis market by 2030. Continuous advancements in treatment technologies are accelerating the development of more effective and patient-focused osteoarthritis therapies. Innovations such as regenerative medicine, biologic injections, minimally invasive surgical procedures, and advanced pain management solutions are improving treatment outcomes and reducing recovery times for patients. These developments are encouraging greater adoption of modern therapeutic options across hospitals, orthopedic clinics, and rehabilitation centers. Furthermore, increasing research activities focused on disease-modifying osteoarthritis drugs and precision medicine approaches are strengthening the long-term potential of the market. Therefore, the advancements in treatment technologies and innovative therapies are projected to contribute to approximately 1.7% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Osteoarthritis Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the medication market, the therapy market, and the surgery market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $5 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for long-term pain management solutions, rising adoption of regenerative and biologic therapies, expanding access to orthopedic care services, growing preference for minimally invasive treatment procedures, and continuous advancements in rehabilitation and post-operative recovery technologies. This growth reflects the increasing focus on improving patient mobility, reducing disability associated with joint degeneration, and enhancing treatment effectiveness across the broader musculoskeletal healthcare industry.

The medication market is projected to grow by $2 billion, the therapy market by $2 billion, and the surgery market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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• Key technologies and future trends

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